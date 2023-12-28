Domino's Pizza® To Participate in Fireside Chat at 2024 ICR Conference

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) announces the following event:
What:
Domino's to participate in fireside chat at the 2024 ICR Conference, featuring Chief Executive Officer Russell Weiner and Chief Financial Officer Sandeep Reddy
When:
Monday, January 8th at 2:00 – 2:25 pm ET
Where:
How:
Live webcast (web address above)
Contact:
Greg Lemenchick, Vice President of Investor Relations
This event will be archived on the Domino's website for replay.
Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $17.5 billion in 2022, with over $8.7 billion in the U.S. and nearly $8.8 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2023, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.2 billion, with nearly $2.1 billion in the U.S. and over $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2023. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve approximately two-thirds of all global retail sales in 2022 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 80% of U.S. retail sales in 2022 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Apple CarPlay, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Facebook Messenger, and more.
Order – dominos.com
Company Info – biz.dominos.com
Media Assets – media.dominos.com
Please visit our Investor Relations website at ir.dominos.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Domino's Pizza, Inc.