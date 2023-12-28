Domino's Pizza® To Participate in Fireside Chat at 2024 ICR Conference

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) announces the following event:

(PRNewsfoto/Domino's Pizza, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

What: Domino's to participate in fireside chat at the 2024 ICR Conference, featuring Chief Executive Officer Russell Weiner and Chief Financial Officer Sandeep Reddy



When: Monday, January 8th at 2:00 – 2:25 pm ET



Where: https://www.wsw.com/webcast/icr9/dpz/1484322



How: Live webcast (web address above)



Contact: Greg Lemenchick, Vice President of Investor Relations

Greg.lemenchick@dominos.com

This event will be archived on the Domino's website for replay.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $17.5 billion in 2022, with over $8.7 billion in the U.S. and nearly $8.8 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2023, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.2 billion, with nearly $2.1 billion in the U.S. and over $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2023. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve approximately two-thirds of all global retail sales in 2022 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 80% of U.S. retail sales in 2022 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Apple CarPlay, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Facebook Messenger, and more.

Order – dominos.com

Company Info – biz.dominos.com

Media Assets – media.dominos.com

Please visit our Investor Relations website at ir.dominos.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Domino's Pizza, Inc.