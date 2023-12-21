Rebecca Kontosic Ends a Landmark Year with her new SmileyWorld x Space Runners Web3 Collaboration

Leading Web3 Strategist Rebecca Kontosic rounds out a massive year of collaborations with global giants, Including BIC, Walmart, and Inkbox tattoos, with a Mental Health collaboration with SmileyWorld brand.

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - In a year marked by groundbreaking brand collaborations and significant achievements in the world of Web3, Rebecca Kontosic is officially announcing her latest partnership with SmileyWorld x Space Runners to support Mental Health. The collaboration encourages people on the internet to ask themselves, "How Do You Feel?" and to check in with their emotions. This collaboration is the pinnacle of a year that saw Rebecca raise funds for leading Web3 companies with her team at Dark Capital and lead major initiatives with brands ranging from BIC to Walmart. Rebecca's work with Roblox in partnership with Walmart, BIC, Crayola, and 3M on their Supercampus experience and her leadership in Inkbox's Web3 initiatives, among other consulting and fundraising, has established Kontosic as a trailblazer in integrating blockchain technology within mainstream brands. Over the past year, her efforts have significantly strengthened the Web3 community, demonstrated through massive community engagement while navigating how to bring traditional brands into the future. As Rebecca reflects on her journey, she shares:

"So far, Web3 is good from afar, but far from good. It's a space where challenges morph into opportunities, and innovation knows no bounds. Educating about blockchain's power and innovating captive use cases has been pivotal in my career."

Rebecca's influence in Web3 has been unwavering since 2020. Her NFT and community-building expertise have made her a globally sought-after consultant and business development leader. From being a judge in BIC's "Masterminds of the Metaverse" competition to speaking at conferences worldwide, from NYC to Dubai, to teaching students how to code via Thinking Cap Co . as Chief Sales Officer, Kontosic has supported every corner of the tech industry. In addition to her Web3 Strategy work, she works with Dark Capital as a VC partner. Through Dark Capital, Rebecca is focused on raising funds for promising companies and supporting women in Web3, whenever possible, elevating female founders and female-led teams. Dark Capital has helped raise over 50 million in funding for startups working with emerging technologies in the past 18 months, with plans to continue supporting the startups making a difference in the foreseeable future and beyond.

In addition to Kontosic's work with brands like Thinking Cap, BIC, and Inkbox, she continues to work with a range of leading mainstream and Web3 brands. From Marketing Manager for leading exchange Bitget, working with key opinion leaders and growing their global presence, to leading Dark Capital's Web3 consulting arm, focused on empowering brands and navigating the digital landscape impactfully. Having helped establish partnerships with Web3 leaders such as Deadfellaz, Kitaro World, Ankh Labs, and celebrities including Travis Barker, Kontosic has set a shining track record of assisting mainstream brands and institutions establishing themselves in the Web3 space while simultaneously helping bring Web3 native brands, protocols, and systems come to market in ways that don't alienate new consumers.

Looking ahead, Rebecca is excited to collaborate with SmileyWorld™ x Space Runners to support Mental Health. The collection encourages people on the internet to ask themselves, "How Do You Feel?" and to check in with their emotions. This venture includes an interactive portal featuring her new L.O.T.L collection and a unique initiative to airdrop collective images representing the Web3 community's sentiments at year-end. Additionally, a journaling prompt book is set to launch in early 2024, also with SmileyWorld™, further underlining the campaign's commitment to mental wellness. The Space Runners and SmileyWorld teams are excited to partner with Kontosic on this upcoming initiative. According to Michael Scarpelini, Head of Partnerships at Space Runners:

"We at Space Runners are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Rebecca Kontosic. Rebecca's expertise and innovative vision align perfectly with our mission to push the boundaries of Web3 exploration and technology. Her contributions are not just valuable; they are vital to the pioneering spirit of our projects. We eagerly look forward to the unique perspectives and dynamic ideas she will bring to our ongoing collaboration with SmileyWorld."

Kontosic is proud to be joining forces with the SmileyWorld and Space Runners team, bringing light to this important activation. To learn more about this newly launched initiative and participate yourself, visit LOTL.world .

From producing metaverse and influencer activations seen by millions of people worldwide to incubating and rolling out NFT collections and building communities of tens of thousands of people, Rebecca Kontosic is one of the leading forces in the Web3 space building communities, onboarding the next generation of Web3, and helping brands and institutions alike navigate their paths into the space. Next year will mark many more exciting developments for Kontosic through this Space Runners x SmileyWorld collaboration, VC fundraising with Dark Capital, with a focus on female-led teams, her consulting work, and Kontosic's new L.O.T.L community, which is gearing up to reach new heights in 2024. To stay connected with Kontosic and her L.O.T.Ls, follow Rebecca on her X / Twitter account or dive in and learn more about the L.O.T.Ls and their brand new collaboration on their website .

About Rebecca Kontosic :

Rebecca Kontosic is a pioneer in the Web3 domain, known for her innovative approach and commitment to expanding the industry's horizons since 2020. With a focus on blockchain technology, NFTs, and community building, Rebecca has been instrumental in bridging the gap between traditional business models and the emerging digital landscape. Her leadership and vision have played a crucial role in shaping the future of Web3.

"I'm excited to continue connecting with innovators and disruptors in tech alongside Dark Capital to raise funds for promising companies. 2024's focus is on supporting strong teams through VC and partnerships to advance together and make Web3 a safer, more accessible industry."- Rebecca Kontosic

About L.O.T.L:

L.O.T.L is a collection of NFTs on the Ethereum Blockchain with a mission to bring us closer to ourselves. Focused on personal development and community support, L.O.T.L seeks to answer humanity's most profound question: who are we? Entertainment, good vibes, and positivity are core focuses, with the Genesis L.O.T.L product being a guided personal development journal in collaboration with SmileyWorld and Space Runners. Created by Rebecca Kontosic, L.O.T.L is your futuristic guide, employing "Transurfing" principles to map your unique life path, enabling you to sculpt your ideal destiny. L.O.T.L is revolutionizing self-help and community collaboration by transcending traditional boundaries, guiding users to unearth their true selves, navigating life's journey, and supporting each other through community.

About Smiley™:

Founded in 1972 by French journalist Franklin Loufrani, Smiley™ has become a global symbol of joy and optimism. Under the stewardship of Nicolas Loufrani, Smiley™ entered the digital age, revolutionizing communication with a range of emotions. Today, Smiley™ is a leading global licensing enterprise, collaborating across various domains, including fashion, art, and food. In 2017, the Smiley Movement was launched to drive positive societal and environmental change.

About Space Runners:

Space Runners is a fashion-tech platform co-founded by Won Soh and Deniz Özgür. It offers innovative Web3 and AI tools, facilitating brand scalability and customer engagement in both physical and digital realms. The platform has become a hub for luxury and lifestyle fashion in the digital space, collaborating with top fashion brands and retailers. Their first collection featured NBA champions and sold out in minutes, highlighting their influence and reach in the digital fashion world.

