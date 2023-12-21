OLLIE'S RAISES OVER $1.1 MILLION FOR MARINE TOYS FOR TOTS FOUNDATION

Closeout Retailer Brings Holiday Joy to Families in Need at Christmas

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc., America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise, is proud to announce that it has raised over $1.1 million for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. From October 29th to December 2nd, participating Ollie's stores collected donations at its registers and served as official drop-off locations for customers to donate new toys and books to help bring the joy of Christmas to kids and families in need this holiday season in the local communities Ollie's serves.

(PRNewswire)

"As always, we thank our customers and hardworking team for their generosity and willingness to give back to their local communities," said John Swygert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ollie's. "This is our fourth year partnering with the foundation on a national level and we are proud to have raised more than ever before. We are truly honored to help make the holidays brighter for kids and families in need."

"Last year, the Marine Toys for Tots Program set new records with over 24 million toys, books, and other gifts provided to nearly 10 million children in need across the nation. We want to ensure that no child is forgotten, and we can't thank Ollie's enough for their continued support," said Lt. Gen Laster, USMC (Retired), CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "The commitment from Ollie's to raise dollars and collect toys in their stores allows the program to support even more disadvantaged children each year – bringing the magic of Christmas to millions of children nationwide."

About Ollie's

We are America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, offering Real Brands and Real Bargain prices®! We offer extreme value on brand name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids and more. We currently operate 511 stores in 30 states and growing! For more information, visit www.ollies.us.

About Marine Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots, a 76-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides year-round joy, comfort, and hope to economically disadvantaged children across the nation through the gift of a new toy or book. Since 1947, the program has evolved and grown exponentially, having delivered hope and the magic of Christmas to over 291 million children in need. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc.