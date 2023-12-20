FrontWell Capital Partners Upsizes Senior Secured Credit Facility to Mara Technologies to CAD$45 Million

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - FrontWell Capital Partners Inc. ("FrontWell") today announced the increase of its secured credit facility with Mara Technologies Inc. and Mara Technologies USA Inc. ("Mara") to CAD$45 million. Mara is a manufacturer of electronic boards and assemblies focused in infrastructure, broad band communications and power management systems. Mara is a subsidiary of the Invotek Group, a global leader in electronics manufacturing services based in Markham, Ontario.

The facility, comprised of a revolver and a term loan, will be used by Mara to refinance its existing debt and will provide additional working capital liquidity to support Mara's growth and its expansion into the United States. Mara is in the process of launching a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Holly, Michigan to accommodate a new contract with one of Mara's major existing customers and to add capacity in the United States for the ever-expanding battery power management market.

"We are pleased to expand our facility with Mara to enable the company to benefit from the significant growth opportunities it is seeing." said Patrick Dalton, Chief Executive Officer of FrontWell.

"We value the partnership that we have with FrontWell and their willingness to participate in our extraordinary growth." said Paul LaCroix, Chief Executive Officer of Mara Technologies and the Invotek Group of companies.

About FrontWell Capital Partners

Headquartered in Toronto, FrontWell Capital Partners provides transitionary senior debt financing to middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. With committed seed capital of more than USD $350 million, FrontWell offers financing solutions, including asset-based (ABL) and cash flow loans, to maximize liquidity support for borrowers that are looking beyond traditional sources of capital. FrontWell's rigorous approach to origination, underwriting and risk management generates current income while prioritizing the preservation of principal over the chase for yield. FrontWell partners with companies across several industries that display balance sheet capacity and that require liquidity to support a transition in their business, including turnarounds, restructurings, acquisitions and changes in ownership or control. For more information, please visit frontwellcapital.com.

About Mara/Invotek Group Inc. (IGI)

IGI supports OEMs through its manufacturing and engineering centers in the United States, Canada and China. IGI's strategy is to work with customers to develop and engineer world class processes that deliver optimized performance in cost and quality. We do this through in-depth open book collaborative efforts with your design and engineering teams that ensures that we become "Your Factory". We have a long history with broadband electronics manufacturing and over the past twenty years have developed world-class capabilities with IoT product development and power management systems for the Electric Vehicle market. For more information, visit Invotek at www.invotekgroup.com.

