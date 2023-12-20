Alchemy Pay Joins Force with Worldpay from FIS to Provide Leading Checkout Experience

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Pay, the pioneering fiat-crypto payment gateway, has entered into a strategic partnership with Worldpay, the No.1 global acquirer, to amplify its payment channels and elevate its payment capabilities. This partnership grants access to Worldpay's Visa and Mastercard payment rails on Alchemy Pay's On & Off-Ramp, empowering users to enjoy increased efficiency and better customer experience when buying and selling crypto using their credit and debit cards. Moving forward, Worldpay's payment channels will also support Alchemy Pay's NFT Checkout, making NFT accessible for a wider audience.

(PRNewswire)

Acquired by the global financial technology leader FIS (NYSE:FIS) in 2019, Worldpay stands as the top acquirer on Nasdaq in terms of market capitalization and is also recognized as the largest global acquirer based on general-purpose transaction volume. On a daily basis, Worldpay handles over 130 million transactions across mobile, online, and in-store platforms, supporting operations in more than 146 countries and dealing with 135 currencies. With a vast network of over 1 million merchants globally, Worldpay's expertise lies in fast settlement and extensive experience in international and cross-border payments. Through the partnership with Worldpay, Alchemy Pay aims to significantly enhance its global presence by reducing the barriers associated with buying and selling cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

In response to the emergence of innovative trends in crypto and blockchain technology, Worldpay has enthusiastically embraced cryptocurrency by offering payment services and set its sight for a future marked by widespread crypto adoption. The FIS group has facilitated over $20 billion in transactions from card to crypto. Worldpay has forged partnerships with prominent crypto entities, including Fireblocks, Circle, and crypto.com, among others. Notably, in 2022, Worldpay achieved the distinction of being the first global merchant acquirer to provide direct settlement in USDC.

"Utilizing Worldpay's extensive global reach, Alchemy Pay is now better positioned to assist our business partners and users in seamless cryptocurrency transactions worldwide, providing enhanced payment experiences and more favorable fee structures," commented Robert McCracken, the Ecosystem Lead at Alchemy Pay. "We are excited about the collaboration with Worldpay to advance the mainstream accessibility of crypto and digital assets."

"As a global leader in providing payment solutions to the digital assets space, Worldpay is delighted to have been selected by Alchemy Pay as their payment processing partner. Alchemy Pay's mission to promote global adoption of digital assets by connecting fiat to the Web3 economy is aligned with Worldpay's role in bridging the gap between traditional and digital finance. We are proud to be a part of Alchemy Pay's growth story and look forward to a successful partnership." said Nabil Manji, the Head of Crypto and Web3.0 at Worldpay.

As a leading crypto payment service provider, Alchemy Pay seeks to enable widespread use for crypto and Web3 services by facilitating access to fiat payments. Demonstrating a successful history of robust payment capabilities, Alchemy Pay supports transactions in over 50 fiat currencies through payment methods such as Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and Diners Club across 173 nations. Additionally, it accepts payments through Google Pay, Apple Pay, various domestic transfer options, and popular mobile wallets in emerging markets.

Alchemy Pay is proactively pursuing and securing licenses to operate payment services in diverse countries and regions, encompassing Arkansas in the United States, Canada, Indonesia, and Lithuania. Notably, in November, Alchemy Pay successfully obtained a Money Services License in Iowa, following its acquisition of an MTL license in Arkansas in September. Furthermore, Alchemy Pay has gained recognition from Visa and Mastercard as an authorized third-party service provider. These achievements underscore Alchemy Pay's expertise in the crypto payment industry and its steadfast commitment to compliance and regulatory standards.

About Worldpay

Worldpay payment processing solutions allow businesses to take, make and manage payments in-person and online from anywhere in the world. Worldpay solutions, which supports approximately 225 markets in 146 countries and in nearly 135 local currencies, are offered by FIS, a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500®Index.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its On & Off-Ramp solution, NFT Checkout, Crypto Card and Crypto Payments, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The NFT Checkout enables direct purchases of NFTs using fiat payment methods. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

Website Twitter LinkedIn Medium YouTube Telegram Discord

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alchemy Pay