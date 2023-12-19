PAAMC HK Clinches 2023 BENCHMARK and Hong Kong International ESG Ranking Awards

HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("PAAMC HK" or the "Company"), the offshore asset management arm of the Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An"), recently announced that it has earned recognitions and bagged two prestigious awards from the 2023 Benchmark Fund of the Year Awards[1] and the 2023 Hong Kong International ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Ranking[2].

Ping An of China Asset Management Fund - China Green Bond Fund (the "Fund"), was named the Best-in-Class Mutual Fund in the category of GSS (Green, Social and Sustainability) Bond, at the 2023 BENCHMARK Fund of the Year Awards. Launched in 2019, the Fund is one of the few Asia-focused green bond funds that has a track record longer than three years. Earlier this year, the Fund also received "ESG Fixed Income Fund of the Year (Asia) " at Environmental Finance's Sustainable Investment Awards 2023[3].

The BENCHMARK Fund of the Year Awards - Sustainability Awards aims to assess the fund manager's ability to manage medium-to-long-term environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks and opportunities. Judges evaluate the fund based on the alignment level with the EU's SFDR Article 8 and 9 regulatory technical standards for sustainable impact.

PAAMC HK also received the Best ESG Financial Service Provider at the 2023 Hong Kong International ESG Ranking, following the recent ESG Investing Award from the Chinese Edition of Bloomberg Businessweek[4]. As a pioneer embodying Ping An's ESG strategy in our overseas business, PAAMC HK adheres firmly to its commitment to embedding ESG principles at the core of its investment philosophy and practices.

The annual Hong Kong International ESG Ranking is launched by Hong Kong International ESG Alliance to recognize companies with multi-dimensional and balanced development in environmental protection, social responsibility and governance. The Hong Kong International ESG Alliance is co-organized by the Ta Kung Wen Wei Media Group (TKWW), China Certification & Accreditation Group, Institute for China Business of the University of Hong Kong, and Peking University HSBC Finance Academy.

"We are proud to be consistently recognized for our achievements in sustainability," said Mr. Albert Wang, Head of Capital Markets and CIO of PAAMC HK. "The awards reflect our unwavering commitment to ESG principles and our dedication to delivering sustainable investment solutions. Combining our rigorous ESG analysis and a comprehensive ESG framework, we will continue to develop investment strategies that generate competitive returns while driving positive change."

