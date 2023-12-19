Ayana Bio Welcomes Industry Veteran Jim Hamilton to its Board of Directors

Jim Hamilton's extensive experience in the health and wellness ingredient business will help catapult Ayana Bio to success with plant cell-derived bioactives

BOSTON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ayana Bio , the plant cell technology company dedicated to creating sustainable bioactives for consumer products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Hamilton, former President of DSM Nutritional Products USA and CEO of OmniActive Health Technologies, to the company's board of directors. Hamilton is a distinguished executive in the health, nutrition, and life science industries, widely recognized for his strategic leadership and successful stewardship of companies through periods of rapid growth, strategic review and transition.

With an impressive track record, Hamilton brings a wealth of industry experience to Ayana Bio, having served in various leadership roles and board positions in the dietary supplement, food, beverage, cosmetic and animal nutrition industries. Hamilton's career is marked by significant achievements and contributions across diverse sectors of the industry. In addition to Hamilton's current advisory roles, he acts as chair of the board of directors of Vitamin Angels, a non-profit organization that provides life-changing vitamins to over 70 million children in need.

Recognized for negotiating high-profile business alliances and partnerships, Hamilton's collaborative communication style is anticipated to foster diverse and effective long-term relationships for Ayana Bio. Frank Jaksch, CEO of Ayana Bio, highlighted, "Jim's industry knowledge and innovative approach align perfectly with our mission to solve many of the challenges the botanical supply chain faces today."

"Jim has played a leading role at well-respected, innovative companies in the health and nutrition industry for over 30 years, and we are thrilled to have him on the Ayana Bio board," said Ena Cratsenburg, a member of Ayana Bio's board of directors.

"I am honored to join Ayana Bio's board of directors during this pivotal time in the company's journey. Ayana Bio's commitment to growing sustainable bioactives aligns seamlessly with my passion for advancing health and wellness through innovative solutions," said Jim Hamilton. "Together, we will navigate the opportunities in the botanical supply chain, driving forward our shared mission of transforming the industry through plant cell cultivation."

This appointment underscores Ayana Bio's dedication to assembling a world class board of directors with a diverse range of expertise to guide the company in its mission to move beyond agriculture through plant cell cultivation.

About Ayana Bio

Ayana Bio uses plant cell cultivation to grow plant materials without growing them in the ground. Ayana Bio focuses on creating ingredients that leverage plant bioactives for health and wellness products. Plant cell-derived ingredients solve many of the sustainability, purity, safety and ethical concerns in current botanical supply chains. Ayana Bio collaborates with global industry leaders in food, beverage, dietary supplement, sports nutrition, animal care and skin care to bring the power of plant bioactives to the mass market at scale. Ayana Bio has partnered with the global leader in synthetic biology, Ginkgo Bioworks, to select, optimize and scale plant cell-cultivated ingredients. Ayana Bio is backed by prestigious investors, Viking Global and Cascade, to democratize nature's bioactives. For more information visit www.ayanabio.com .

