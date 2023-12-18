ERP Logic rebrands as Nobl Q and acquires Jeevan Technologies

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ERP Logic, a leading SAP and cloud solutions provider headquartered in the US, announces two significant milestones in its journey toward growth and positions itself as a global leader in digital transformation services.

ERP Logic, rebranded as Nobl Q, acquires Jeevan Technologies, a prominent IT services and consulting company in the US.

The company has now been rebranded as Nobl Q and has successfully acquired Jeevan Technologies, a prominent IT services and consulting company with a significant presence in the US. The name Nobl Q signifies noble and passionate employees dedicated to crafting exceptional customer experiences.

With the acquisition of Jeevan, the company will continue prioritizing employee experience, technology, and innovation-- driving value creation for their customers. Nobl Q now offers a comprehensive suite of services, spanning end-to-end solutions in SAP, Salesforce, and ServiceNow, Microsoft, AI-driven digital offerings, and professional services along with other offerings.

"We are pleased to announce the addition of Jeevan Technologies into the Nobl Q family, and I would like to welcome Nepoleon Duraisamy as our Co-Chairman" stated Caldwell Velnambi, Chairman of Nobl Q. "This strategic initiative marks an important step in our ongoing transformational journey, enhancing our market presence and broadening the scope of our enterprise. As a company with a focus on selective and strategic acquisitions, we envisage pioneering ventures and collaborations in the future to extend our reach and visibility in the marketplace, providing a broader array of solutions to our global clientele."

The combined strength positions us as a formidable force, well-equipped to support our customers in their digital transformation journey. This strategic synergy enhances our ability to provide comprehensive solutions on a global scale," said Ramesh Menon, Global CEO and MD of Nobl Q. "As Nobl Q, we are evolving our identity beyond an SAP partner or IT solutions provider and are transforming into a boutique global services firm with a strong emphasis on AI and core technologies, encompassing SAP, Salesforce, and ServiceNow offerings."

Nepoleon Duraisamy, Chairman and CEO of Jeevan Technologies added, "We are delighted to align our growth journey with NOBL Q and bring the best of technology and people to add incremental value for all stakeholders. NOBL Qs capabilities and global presence adds significant capabilities, and it will enable more clients to leverage our collective solutions to accelerate their digital journey."

Nobl Q, with the acquisition of Jeevan Technologies, will deliver digital technology solutions and professional services to midsize enterprises globally. With over 800 associates, the company will now operate seamlessly across North America, Europe, India, and the UK, serving various industries.

About Nobl Q (formerly ERP Logic)

Nobl Q is a global leader in providing cloud solutions for customers offering state-of-the-art cloud ERP solutions based on SAP and Acumatica. Nobl Q is a Gold Partner with SAP and Acumatica and supports over 150 clients globally. The company caters to key industries such as manufacturing, retail and consumer services, technology, distribution, e-commerce, construction, food services, and more. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with offices across North America, Europe, India, and the UK.

About Jeevan Technologies

Jeevan Technologies is a leading IT player offering innovative solutions in the Salesforce, ServiceNow and Microsoft technology space. Jeevan empowers its workforce to exceed customer expectations globally, fostering successful partnerships with leading organizations around the world. The company is headquartered in Chennai, India with offices across North America, and India and supports over 200 global clients.

SOURCE Nobl Q