Nucific Celebrates 9 Years of Nucific Bio-X4 - A Bestselling Probiotic, Helping Support Gut Health

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucific® is commemorating the 9th anniversary of Bio-X4, their top-selling dietary probiotic supplement. Crafted by the esteemed internal medicine practitioner and nutritionist, Dr. Amy Lee, Nucific Bio-X4 stands as an advanced 4-pronged slimming compound targeting unhealthy cravings, digestive concerns, and metabolism challenges — all encapsulated in a convenient, single formula.†*

What is Nucific Bio-X4?†

Nucific Bio-X4 is a revolutionary weight support complex designed to enhance every aspect of digestion. This dietary supplement is enriched with four science-backed slimming compounds strategically blended to help reduce bloating, elevate metabolism, fight junk food cravings, and help you achieve your weight loss goals.*

The digestive enzymes in Nucific Bio-X4 include—amylase, lipase, and bromelain—which help break down the foods you consume, ensuring you get optimum nutritional benefits for overall well-being. Nucific Bio-X4 is an excellent choice for anyone seeking enhanced digestion, a trimmer waistline, regular bowel movements, and heightened energy levels. The unique formulation of this product is effective across different ages and weights, aiding in weight management.*

What Are The Key Ingredients in Nucific Bio-X4?†

Caralluma Fimbriata: Known for its ability to combat food cravings, this ancient cactus extract helps Bio-X4 users cut back on unhealthy snacks that could otherwise lead to weight gain.*

Digestive Enzymes: These "digestion helpers" play a vital role in breaking down food during digestion and maximizing nutrient absorption.*

Probiotics: Boasting 12 billion colony-forming units (CFUs) from five robust Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium strains — this probiotic "cocktail" is formulated to support smooth, comfortable digestion, providing relief and contributing to an overall improved digestive experience.*

Where to Purchase Nucific Bio-X4

Nucific Bio-X4 is available for sale on the Nucific website for the price of $99 with a 90-day purchase price refund guarantee.

About Nucific

Nucific believes great nutrition is the key to a healthy mind and body. This has led the wellness brand and its creators to develop some of the most advanced supplements on the market. Backed by Dr. Amy Lee, the Nucific product line helps people from all walks of life look and feel their best. The brand's other whole-body health support formulas include Carb-C6 , Deep Cell Activator , and Nighttime Slimming Complex . Nucific's products contain premium ingredients that are third-party tested for quality. For more information, visit www.nucific.com or @nucific on Instagram.

About Dr. Amy Lee

Dr. Amy Lee is a member of the National Board of Physician Nutrition Specialists and board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Serving as the Chief Medical Officer in more than 30 nutrition clinics, Dr. Lee creates optimized diet plans for her patients, helping them achieve their weight goals and supporting their overall well-being. She is also co-author of the recent book, Access: Addressing the Obesity Crisis . Dr. Lee's continued research allows her to create innovative nutritional supplements to help people across the world look and feel their absolute best. For more information visit, dramylee.com and follow @dramy_lee on Instagram.

