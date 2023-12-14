Robotexts Reach 13 Billion in November, According to Robokiller Insights

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robotexts increased by 8% to 13.9 billion amid the holiday shopping season, a far cry from 2022 robotexts within the same timeframe. Meanwhile, robocalls dropped to 4.5 billion, a 6% decrease from October, according to Robokiller insights.
Last year, Robokiller identified a barrage of robotexts related to brand marketing as brands tried to capitalize on the holiday shopping season to gain potential customers. This year is much different as brands are striking a balance between promoting their products and respecting customer opt-in preferences, which accounts for the reduction in total spam texts.
Brands send fewer robotexts this holiday season, but profits rise
Despite receiving fewer spam text messages, consumers spent 7.5% more on Black Friday than they did in 2022. With brand marketing messages significantly dialed back in 2023, brands still benefited from increased sales, creating a win-win scenario for brands and consumers who may view these types of messages as unwanted.
Robocalls remain below 5 billion
Robocalls have hovered between 4 and 5 billion since September. Although robocalls remain stagnant in terms of volume, consumer losses to these phone scams have yet to dip. It's no surprise that robocalls declined in November, as yearly trends continue to hold coupled with government efforts to reduce spam calls like car warranty and student loan robocalls have paid dividends, but losses still remain elevated, which is a cause for concern.
Scammers are adapting their tactics to specifically target consumers with sophisticated robocall schemes like fake charity donation requests, cryptocurrency scams, and various AI scams, like those that clone family members' voices to steal money, and it's working. Consumers have already lost $65 billion to robocall scams in 2023, which is the same amount lost in 2022, and with a few weeks left in the year, losses to these scams could break last year's record.
November key trends
Top robotexts nationwide:
Robotext Category
Estimated Robotexts
Delivery (Amazon, USPS, UPS)
1,035,423,588
Bank
340,162,205
Apple + hardware
199,216,353
Travel
143,125,409
Top robotext states:
State
Estimated robotexts
Estimated robotexts per person
Washington, D.C.
65,864,340
158
Oklahoma
267,614,561
118
Missouri
514,361,152
105
Louisiana
301,681,908
101
Top robocalls nationwide:
Robocall category
Estimated robocalls
Health Insurance
103,822,043
Debt Collector
81,252,034
Financial Service
72,224,030
Top robocalled states per capita:
State
Estimated robocalls
Estimated robocalls per person
Texas
327,394,849
14
Oklahoma
44,635,236
14
Arkansas
30,639,960
12
Georgia
104,311,797
12
How to stop phone scams
At Robokiller, it's our mission to create a world without spam. In addition to downloading the Robokiller app, follow these tips to protect yourself against spam texts and spam calls.
Additionally, if your brand is interested in protecting against scams perpetrated under its name, contact our enterprise service team.
About Robokiller
Trusted by more than 12 million people, Robokiller is the award-winning spam call + text blocker app that blocks 99% of dangerous phone scams. Winner of the FTC's Robocalls Against Humanity competition, Robokiller uses AI+machine learning to identify and block any incoming spam call and text within 0.01 seconds of it reaching a users' phone - all before they ever see it. To date, Robokiller has blocked over 1 billion phone scams and prevented over $700 million in consumer losses.
Robokiller's proprietary data insights have been featured by The New York Times, ABC World News, Good Morning America, and many others. Robokiller is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play. To learn more, visit www.robokiller.com. Robokiller, a Teltech brand, is a division of Mosaic Group, an IAC Company (NASDAQ: IAC).
View original content:
SOURCE Robokiller