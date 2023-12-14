ONE MUSICFEST EXPANDS WITH TWOGETHER LAND FESTIVAL TO DALLAS, CELEBRATING UNITY THROUGH MUSIC MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND SATURDAY, MAY 25th & SUNDAY, MAY 26th

After Hosting 100,000 Concertgoers in Atlanta During ONE Musicfest 2023, The Uber Successful Festival Adds ONE Musicfest Presents TwoGether Land to its Illustrious Repertoire

ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embodying the spirit of unity and togetherness through the power of music, TwoGether Land, the latest addition to the ONE Musicfest (OMF) family in partnership with Live Nation Urban, is set to make its mark in Dallas at the historic Fair Park. Known for its commitment to fostering a sense of community and inclusivity, the renowned ONE Musicfest has chosen the vibrant city of Dallas as the perfect canvas for its expansion, introducing TwoGether Land as a sister festival. Presented by ONE Musicfest, TwoGether Land takes place during Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 25th, and Sunday, May 26th, 2024. Save the date!!

"From day one, our motto has been unity through music. It's not just about the melodies; it's about bringing people together," says J Carter, founder of ONE Musicfest. "TwoGether Land is more than a festival; it's a celebration of diversity, culture, and the unique spirit of the Southwest."

After carefully considering various markets nationwide, ONE Musicfest recognized the often-overlooked potential of the Dallas region. With a rich history, a diverse cultural scene, and a significant influence on neighboring cities, Dallas stood out as the ideal location for TwoGether Land. The festival aims to address a gap in cultural representation in the region; with the city being home to Fair Park, which hosts the biggest State Fair in the nation, the location hits the mark as a cultural destination.

"As the mayor of Dallas and as a huge music fan, I am thrilled to welcome this exciting two-day festival of live performances, art, food, and fun to Fair Park. Dallas is an ideal city for events like TwoGether Land presented by ONE Musicfest, and I hope to see it become a staple in our culture scene for years to come," says Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

What sets ONE Musicfest apart is its commitment to embracing and celebrating the local culture of the host city. By collaborating with personalities, influencers, radio stations, businesses, and creatives from the Texas region, TwoGether Land promises to be an authentic representation of Southwest culture. The festival will be a melting pot of Texas entertainers and creatives, ensuring a unique, immersive experience that resonates with the local community.

"We want TwoGether Land to feel like it belongs to the Southwest, to Dallas. It's not just an expansion; it's an integration of the rich cultural tapestry that defines this region," adds J Carter.

Demographics play a crucial role in the festival's choice of music genres. With a focus on R&B, Hip Hop, and Latin artists, TwoGether Land aims to cater to the diverse musical preferences of the Dallas market. Recognizing the vibrant and progressive multicultural community in the Southwest.

"We look forward to adding to the success of ONE Musicfest by hosting the TwoGether Land Festival at Fair Park," said Stacey Church, General Manager of Fair Park. "With its mix of diverse music genres, this event will provide a music festival option that the Dallas market has been missing."

With the line-up to be announced soon, the expansion is made possible with the support of presenting sponsor Procter & Gamble and key partners Toyota and Martell. Together, they aim to elevate the festival experience and contribute to the success of this cultural celebration.

"Atlanta can't have all the fun," says J Carter. "This is a call to the Southwest region to join us, celebrate with us, and show the world the true essence of our music and culture. TwoGether Land is our collective voice, and all are welcome to be a part of this journey."

About TwoGether Land

In its inaugural debut, 2024, TwoGether Land is the sister festival to ONE Musicfest and promises to continue the tradition of fostering a sense of community and inclusivity via R&B and Hip Hop Music.

About ONE Musicfest

In its fourteenth year, ONE Musicfest (OMF) is the Southeast's largest two-day urban progressive music festival. It has become a destination festival attracting over 50,000+ diverse music lovers from all over the nation. OMF has become known for its eclectic mashup of urban artists that have included Janet Jackson, Kendrick Lamar, Meg Tha Stallion, Tems, Brent Faiyaz, Lil Baby, Chloe Bailey, Tank & The Bangas, H.E.R., SZA, Summer Walker, Pharrell, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Miguel, Outkast, Gucci Mane, Usher, Lucky Daye, Lauryn Hill, Anderson Paak, Erykah Badu, Damian Marley, Ari Lennox, A$AP Rocky, Jill Scott, The Roots, Jhene Aiko, Janelle Monae and many more!

About Live Nation Urban (LNU)

Live Nation Urban (LNU) is a partnership with Live Nation Entertainment, the world's leading live entertainment company. Specifically focusing on Hip-Hop, R&B, and Gospel, LNU builds platforms, events, and festivals globally and develops dynamic content strategies based upon the live properties created. Live Nation Urban considers itself the most powerful source for live urban music. For additional information, visit www.livenationurban.com.

About Fair Park

Fair Park is a 277-acre National Historic Landmark and City of Dallas Park that boasts the largest collection of 1930s Art Deco exposition-style architecture in the United States. Over 5.3 million people visit Fair Park annually, attending over 1200 special events, sporting events, concerts, performances, and the State Fair of Texas. Fair Park, the most visited attraction in Texas, is home to museums and multiple performance and sporting venues, including the Music Hall, Dos Equis Pavilion, Band Shell, Texas Discovery Gardens, and the Cotton Bowl® Stadium. Located two miles east of downtown Dallas, it is easily accessible from Interstate 30, Interstate 45, or the DART Green Line.

