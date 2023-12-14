Los Angeles' Leading Vacation Rental Manager, Stay Awhile Villas, Announces Exclusive Partnership with CURE

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stay Awhile Villas , a leading name in the luxury vacation rental industry founded by Stuart Heller, announced today an exclusive partnership with CURE , a renowned wellness and healthcare provider led by Dr. Lisa Benya. All Stay Awhile guests will now have complimentary access to CURE's exclusive private members-only clubhouse during their stay. Guests will have access to amenities such as the steam room, LED sauna and Fitness Center as well as having the option to book appointments with Medical, Spa, Med Spa, Med Salon, Nutrition / Weight loss and Brain Spa from CURE's extensive list of offerings. This partnership aims to transform a regular vacation into a rejuvenating experience, combining luxurious accommodation with top-tier wellness services.

As of today, guests with reservations at any Stay Awhile Villas property will have access to CURE with their reservation. In recent years, Malibu has become a year-round travel destination for those looking for a peaceful and serene getaway for both local and international travelers. The partnership between Stay Awhile Villas and CURE marks a significant milestone in the hospitality industry. Both brands are committed to providing exceptional guest experiences, and this union brings together the best of luxury accommodation and wellness services under one roof.

"We are committed to offering our guests value and the best experience possible when staying in any Stay Awhile Villas property. We value our guests and want every interaction with us to be meaningful. CURE is a staple in Malibu, and we are honored to partner with a brand that shares the same values we do." said CEO and founder of Stay Awhile, Stuart Heller.

"CURE is a unique members-only private medical club, meticulously crafted and distinguished from any other. We provide the ultimate VIP experience in health and wellness with unparalleled access to advanced medicine and lifestyle health options for all our members and patients. As a Malibu Dr. and local for over 20 years, I am so excited for our newfound partnership with Stay Awhile Villas to support a local like minded business in our growing community." said Dr. Lisa Benya founder of CURE.

The members-only CURE Club, recently opened doors to its flagship location with 2-levels of sprawling ocean views of the Malibu pier on Carbon Beach. The facility has a full Fitness Center including pilates, private training, boxing from George Forman III and surf therapy from Surfrider. They also have a Med Salon featuring celebrity master colorist and stylists Julio Hernandez, Jonathan Gale and Justin Bobby Brescia from The Hills who all call CURE home. Available now for all guests on all reservations at CURE's Malibu location on Pacific Coast Highway on Carbon Beach in Malibu.

Stay Awhile Villas also offers complimentary airport transfers on select reservations and offers car rental services to its guests where the car is waiting for them at the property. Later in the month, Stay Awhile Villas will be announcing a partnership with a popular local grocer to offer their guests the best possible food choices while visiting a Stay Awhile Villas property.

About Stay Awhile Villas: Stay Awhile Villas is the premier vacation rental manager in the country headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. Ranked #1 by AirDNA Stay Awhile Villas maintains a spectacular collection of 60 + homes in the Malibu, Los Angeles, Hollywood, and Beverly Hills areas. Stay Awhile Villas offers full service vacation rental management offering property design and remodel services, marketing, property management, and revenue management.

About Cure: CURE is the premiere medical and wellness membership club, offering a uniquely curated and highly individualized premium health and lifestyle experience for your total wellbeing. Their highly specialized team delves into the ecosystem of personalized care, balancing the health & wellbeing of the 11 inter-connected organ systems of the body.

