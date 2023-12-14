KAPWING'S NEW AI EDITOR HELPS CREATORS TURN VIDEOS INTO SOCIAL-READY CLIPS IN MINUTES

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kapwing unveiled Repurpose Studio , an AI-powered platform that helps creators transform long videos into short, social-ready clips within minutes. By leveraging the power of AI, Kapwing revolutionizes the traditionally tedious process of manually turning the best parts of full podcast episodes, webinars, and interviews into clips for social media. Creators and brands can thus save hours of time repurposing content and scale up their efforts to expand their audience on every platform.

Repurpose Studio automatically converts a video into clips while still providing creators full control to customize the clips. Around 2,000 people have been on a waitlist for over four months to access this feature. In just a few clicks, Repurpose Studio helps creators:

Auto-identify the best clips from a video – Kapwing uses GPT-4 technology to analyze the video's content and pick the most interesting sections to turn into clips. Creators can skip the repetitive process of manually rewatching a video in search of the best clips and let Repurpose Studio do the work.

Auto-resize to focus on speakers in the video – Speakers are centered automatically so creators avoid manually resizing each scene to the correct aspect ratio. The added subtitles enhance accessibility and retain viewers.

Refine and customize the suggested clips – Unlike other products emerging in this space, creators retain complete control over what the final clips look like when using Kapwing's Repurpose Studio. They can modify the suggested clips in a full video editor by editing transcripts, customizing subtitles, adding overlays, and more.

"The best AI products are assistants, giving you full customization and control over the final output," Julia Enthoven, Kapwing's CEO, said, "The Repurpose Studio brings the power of AI to short-form video creation, allowing teams to generate dozens more clips per week for social media."

Repurpose Studio is the most recent AI-powered feature Kapwing has launched, but it's far from the first. Over 10 million creators and organizations use Kapwing's editing platform to speed up their editing process with the help of their popular auto-subtitler, video translator, and background noise remover features. This year, Kapwing launched another series of AI features to further accelerate teams' creative workflows which includes the AI video generator, script generator, and Trim with Transcript tool.

About Kapwing – Kapwing is a modern video creation platform that helps teams make great content faster. Go from idea to video to repurposed clips in just a few clicks with AI-powered tools that automate hard editing tasks and collaborative features that keep your team's workflow in one place. Content creators, marketing teams, and agencies save hours of time making videos for every social platform with Kapwing. For more information about Repurpose Studio and Kapwing's AI-powered video creation platform, visit https://www.kapwing.com/ .

