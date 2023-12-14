Cohen Veterans Bioscience Announces Executive Leadership Changes Magali Haas, MD/PhD, Founder, CEO & President will step down after 12 Years at CVB Helm and assume new Strategic Role; Peter Hoehn, JD, Appointed CEO, Nicole Harmon, PhD, to Assume Role of President

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen Veterans Bioscience (CVB) today announces long-planned executive changes to the organization. Magali Haas, MD, PhD, Founder, CEO & President will be transitioning into new International Strategic leadership roles as well as serving as Senior Advisor to the new CEO. Peter Hoehn, JD, Executive Vice President, Marketing Strategy, Development, and Impact is appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO); Nicole Harmon, PhD, Chief Operating Officer, is designated President. New roles take effect as of January 1, 2024.

Magali Haas Named TBI Action Alliance Leader and Senior Advisor to the CEO

Dr. Haas will retain responsibility as Chair of the CVB Board, and as founder will continue to be deeply involved in the evolution of the organization. Dr. Haas will focus on leading the newly launched TBI Action Alliance and the International Brain Health Initiative. Additionally she will support newly designated CEO Peter Hoehn, contributing her point of view and extensive network to organizational priorities and special projects, through her appointment as Senior Advisor. She will also continue to work full time on CVB's strategy, science, and innovation efforts.

Michael Sullivan, Board Treasurer, said, "The CVB Board of Directors extends its heartfelt thanks to Magali for her far-reaching vision to found and build CVB. With her impeccable credentials as a neuroscientist, physician, entrepreneur, leader, and talent champion, Dr. Haas has created a dynamic organization dedicated to leading a new approach to researching, diagnosing, and treating traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress. We anticipate even more from her as she fully dedicates her time to building the National TBI Action Alliance, founded by CVB, as well as the International Brain Health Nexus. We congratulate Peter and Nicole on their new roles and welcome their leadership at a time of growing interest in our work among thought leaders and the public in traumatic brain injury."

Peter Hoehn, JD, Appointed Chief Executive Officer

As CEO, Peter Hoehn will lead CVB in strategy formulation, financial management, legal oversight, securing funding, directing organizational priorities, and leading talent. Peter joined CVB in August 2022 after a 25+ year career in the pharmaceutical industry in a variety of commercial and strategy roles. He was most recently Head, Commercial Strategy for Johnson & Johnson Science for Minds, an organization that was focused on innovative development models and digital solutions to address serious mental illness and dementia.

Peter is a proven healthcare business leader with expertise spanning Pharmaceuticals, Diagnostics, Digital Health, and Precision Medicine. His leadership skills include brand positioning and messaging, reimbursement and market access, global launches, organizational capability building, business model innovation, new opportunity evaluation, business development, and policy. His deep industry expertise will accelerate advancements in science to solutions that impact Veterans and others experiencing brain trauma.

"I'm excited to bring my broad-based commercial, strategy and leadership experiences to mobilize CVB's brilliant team and galvanize external partners to achieve results in the field of brain trauma and help drive continued growth for CVB," said Peter Hoehn.

Nicole Harmon, PhD, to Assume Role of President

Nicole Harmon joined CVB in 2019 and has functioned in a variety of leadership roles during her tenure with the organization. These have included communications, alliance building, human resources, and overall operations for the organization. She is a trained therapist with a particular focus on brain trauma. Throughout her 20+ career Dr. Harmon has focused primarily in the healthcare sector with additional expertise supporting research, technology, and not-for-profit organizations. In her new role as President, Nicole will report to Peter Hoehn and be responsible for the operations, development, human resources, policy and communications functions.

Said Nicole, "I joined CVB because of its extraordinary commitment to advancing the field of brain trauma. It is an honor to further my contribution as we grow the organization in impact and influence."

"I have deep confidence that Peter and Nicole, whom I recruited and developed to ensure CVB's long-term mission, will excel in their new roles, and look forward to supporting them in any way I can be valuable" said Dr. Haas, "This change in leadership affords me the wonderful opportunity to apply my competencies to areas I love most, science and strategy."

About CVB

Advancing Solutions for Brain Trauma from Theory to Therapeutics

Cohen Veterans Bioscience is a non-profit 501(c)(3) biomedical research and technology organization dedicated to advancing brain health by fast-tracking precision diagnostics and tailored therapeutics. We are leading the way to cure "invisible wounds" for the millions of veterans, service members, first responders, and civilians who suffer from trauma-related conditions. For more information visit https://www.cohenveteransbioscience.org.

