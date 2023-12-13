TRACE International Wins Gold in Brandon Hall Group Awards for Excellence in Learning Management Technology for Compliance Training

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TRACE International, the global business association dedicated to anti-bribery, good governance, and compliance, together with Docebo, a renowned learning platform, was recognized by Brandon Hall Group and awarded Gold in the Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for Compliance Training.

TRACE applied jointly with Docebo under the application TRACE & Docebo: A Success Story of the Application of Learning Management Technology in Compliance Training which demonstrated the efficiencies and cost savings of a life cycle compliance training program deployed through a learning management system.

The 2023 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Awards™ are given for work in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Enablement, Future of Work, and Education Technology. Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

"In our 30th year, the Excellence in Technology Awards continue to showcase the best innovations in learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management, and sales enablement technologies. We are proud to receive applications from a diverse range of organizations globally, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the Excellence Awards program.

Sunny McCall, Senior Director II, Compliance Training for TRACE, said, "The TRACE Learning Management System (LMS) allows TRACE members to facilitate compliance training content on a mass scale with incredible cost savings. TRACE members are dedicated to raising anti-bribery compliance standards, and it is seen through their use of TRACE technology and tools to improve their internal compliance gaps."

This is TRACE's third Brandon Hall Award win this year. Earlier this year TRACE received two Brandon Hall Awards in the Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence Awards in Learning and Development, winning Gold in the Best Advance in Compliance Training category and Silver in the Best Learning Team category.

The Excellence Award winners are set to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference from February 13-15, 2024, hosted at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida.

About TRACE

TRACE is a non-profit international business association dedicated to anti-bribery, compliance, and good governance. Founded in 2001 to make it easier and less expensive to navigate and mitigate business bribery risk, TRACE is credited with establishing anti-bribery standards that have been adopted worldwide. TRACE is continuously developing tools and resources that power compliance programs. TRACE is headquartered in the United States and registered in Canada, with a presence on four continents. Learn more at www.TRACEinternational.org .

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

