T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR NOVEMBER 2023

BALTIMORE, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.39 trillion as of November 30, 2023. Preliminary net outflows for November 2023 were $12.6 billion.
The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of November 30, 2023, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
11/30/2023
10/31/2023
9/30/2023
12/31/2022
Equity
$ 717
$ 668
$ 690
$ 664
Fixed income, including money market
168
168
169
167
Multi-asset
462
429
440
400
Alternatives
47
47
47
44
Total assets under management
$ 1,394
$ 1,312
$ 1,346
$ 1,275
Target date retirement products
$ 391
$ 364
$ 372
$ 334
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
About T. Rowe Price
Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ - GS: TROW) helps people around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Investors rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management approach of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price manages $1.39 trillion in assets under management as of November 30, 2023, and serves millions of clients globally. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.
T. ROWE PRICE CONTACTS:
Public Relations
Investor Relations
Jamaal Mobley
Linsley Carruth
410-345-3403
410-345-3717
View original content:
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.; T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.