Guaranteed Rate Insurance Named a Top 50 Personal Lines Agency for 2023 by Insurance Journal

SCHAUMBERG, Ill., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate Insurance LLC, one of the fastest growing national insurance brokers, has been named a Top 50 Personal Lines Agency for 2023 by Insurance Journal.

Guaranteed Rate Insurance (PRNewswire)

Guaranteed Rate Insurance LLC, has been named a Top 50 Personal Lines Agency for 2023 by Insurance Journal.

Jeff Wingate, Executive Vice President and Head of Insurance for Guaranteed Rate Insurance, expressed his pride in the company's achievement, stating, "We are thrilled to be recognized as a Top 50 Personal Lines Agency by Insurance Journal. We are grateful to our clients, policyholders and referral partners who have trusted us to be their insurance agency."

Wingate further emphasized the company's strategic approach to growth, saying, "At Guaranteed Rate Insurance, we have prioritized innovation and client satisfaction as key drivers of our expansion. Our team's relentless focus on providing tailored insurance products and personalized support has been instrumental in our sustained growth trajectory."

The Top 50 Personal Lines Agency list is based on the 2022 personal lines property/casualty revenue numbers of the independent agencies and brokerages that submitted data to the Top 100 agencies report. This recognition highlights Guaranteed Rate Insurance's exceptional performance and sustained growth within the personal lines insurance sector.

About Guaranteed Rate Insurance

Guaranteed Rate Insurance is a national insurance brokerage, licensed in all 50 states, that offers comprehensive personal, commercial, specialty, and life insurance products. Founded in 2008, Guaranteed Rate Insurance is owned by Guaranteed Rate, the second-largest retail mortgage lender in the country. Guaranteed Rate Insurance has built a reputation on providing customers with impeccable service as demonstrated by its 98% customer satisfaction rate*. Combining a growing team of insurance agents and a robust digital platform, Guaranteed Rate Insurance searches for great rates from more than 100 top-rated insurance carriers, while providing a "personal shopping" experience. Visit rate.com/insurance for more information.

*98% Customer Satisfaction: Data Source is Guaranteed Rate's Client Satisfaction Surveys (Averaged 2020-2021) SOURCE: Guaranteed Rate Insurance

Insurance Journal Top 50 Personal Lines Agency of 2023 (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guaranteed Rate Insurance