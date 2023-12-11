Hyundai Appoints Michel Poirier to Lead Aftersales and Customer Experience Division

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America has appointed Michel Poirier as vice president of aftersales and customer experience, a new division for Hyundai. In support of the company's customer experience (CX) strategy, the new division includes both the retail and aftersales functions to streamline CX efforts and increase efficiencies. Retail experience responsibilities include dealership training and customer satisfaction for sales and service, while aftersales include dealer service programs and operations, parts and accessory sales, owner marketing, technical assistance, and warranty administration. Poirier starts today and reports to Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America.

"Michel joins Hyundai Motor America from Hyundai Auto Canada where he was able to deliver great results growing the parts and accessories business and improving customer satisfaction leading their customer experience and aftersales team there," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "He will add immense value to this newly structured team at Hyundai with his 30 plus years of experience in the automotive industry."

Poirier was previously at Hyundai Auto Canada and prior to that held positions with Industrial Alliance Dealer Services as regional sales director and General Motors of Canada as national accessories sales manager. Previous roles incorporated leadership, strategic planning, financial analysis, sales, distribution, marketing, promotional activities, and retail dealership experience.

Dave VandeLinde, the previous vice president of aftersales at Hyundai Motor America, recently retired from the company. Hyundai thanks him for his significant contributions to the business.

