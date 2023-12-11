CSPC Assists Evacuees in their Battle against Trauma

KIRYAT SHMONA, Israel, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two months into the war, the implications and costs of the war are gradually coming to light – both physical and mental. The physical and mental ruins are only now starting to receive attention. Life in Israel at the end of 2023 – a sad reality that must be "treated" without delay and, sadly, without government budgets being directed for this purpose.

In the center of Kiryat Shmona, just 1.1 miles from the Lebanon border, over 25,000 residents have been scattered among 200 hotels far from their homes at the Community Stress Prevention Center (CSPC). Founded 44 years ago by an international expert on psychotrauma, Prof. Mooli Lahad and his staff have trained thousands of therapists in Israel and around the world. Since the start of the war, 150 CSPC staff have been working around the clock with the evacuees in the hotels, witnessing their fear and doing everything they can to support children, adults, and the military personnel through advanced trauma treatment methods. CSPC also provides a mental health hotline in Arabic for the Arabic society in order to provide the necessary impact.

Prof. Mooli Lahad: "Israel is facing the most difficult period in its history. Israeli society, and especially its leadership, must now look forward and think about the day after. Without appropriate financial resources, it will be difficult to treat and help the people who need this more than ever. I would like to thank our partners and supporters over the years once again for your generosity that allows us to support the residents of Israel who require mental support and the strengthening of their personal and community resilience".

Yiftah Benbenisti, MSW, CEO of CSPC: "The resilience centers of the Eastern Galilee and Western Galilee provide emergency mental health resources to about half a million residents of the northern conflict line. The CSPC currently wishes to spread the unique therapeutic methods it has developed and the resilience-focused rehabilitation system as widely as possible, in many populations".

In a video currently being shown in Israel and around the world, Prof. Mooli Lahad, explains: "At this most difficult period in its history, which Israel is currently experiencing, your generosity allows us to continue the mental support and strengthening the resilience of Israel's population more than ever."

At the end of the video there are details about donation. Your generosity, accepted with great gratitude and appreciation, enables the continued support for those who require it.

To watch the video, click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r17i153aMC8

For additional details, and to arrange personal interviews with Prof. Mooli Lahad, please contact: Ifat Shomrony | ifat@isebz.com | +972-52-874-3030

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMwditYecTw

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CSPC