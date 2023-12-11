The American Diabetes Association Releases the Standards of Care in Diabetes--2024

New guidelines include updates to recommendations around new class of obesity drugs, new screening practices, diabetes technology, and the use of teplizumab.

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) released the Standards of Care in Diabetes—2024 (Standards of Care), a set of comprehensive and evidence-based guidelines for managing type 1, type 2, gestational diabetes, and prediabetes based on the latest scientific research and clinical trials. It includes strategies for diagnosing and treating diabetes in both youth and adults, methods to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes and its associated comorbidities like cardiovascular disease (CVD) and obesity, and therapeutic approaches aimed at minimizing complications and enhancing health outcomes.

"The latest ADA guidelines present pivotal updates for health care professionals, ensuring comprehensive, evidence-based care for diabetes management. These changes reflect our ongoing commitment to optimizing patient outcomes through informed, adaptable, and patient-centered health care practices," said Robert Gabbay, MD, PhD, the ADA's chief scientific and medical officer. "The ADA's Standards of Care ensures health care professionals, especially our primary care workforce, provide the best possible care to those living with diabetes."

Notable updates to the Standards of Care in Diabetes─2024 include:

New updates in managing obesity in people with diabetes, including approaches to reduce therapeutic inertia , support more personalization , and incorporate additional obesity measurements beyond body mass index (i.e., waist circumference, waist-to-hip ratio, and/or waist-to-height ratio).

New screening recommendations for heart failure in people with diabetes .

Updated recommendations for peripheral arterial disease (PAD) screening in people with diabetes .

Guidance on screening and the use of teplizumab , approved to delay the onset of type 1 diabetes.

More guidance on the use of new obesity medications , glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) agonists or dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptor agonists, to reach sustained weight management goals.

Updates in guidance on the diagnosis and classification of diabetes .

A focus on hypoglycemia prevention and management .

Emphasis on screening people with diabetes for n onalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis at primary care and diabetes clinics.

New emphasis on the evaluation and treatment of bone health and added attention to diabetes-specific risk factors for fracture.

A focus on screening and management of people with diabetes and disability .

Emphasis on enabling health care providers to master diabetes technology, using artificial intelligence for retinal screenings with necessary referrals, and embracing telehealth and digital tools for diabetes self-management education .

New information on the possible association between COVID-19 infections and new onset of type 1 diabetes.

"As the ADA's chair of professional practice committee, I'm excited to share our latest updates to advance diabetes care through new scientific insights and technological innovation, all aimed at enhancing experience for people with diabetes and health care professionals in managing this complex condition," said Nuha A. El Sayed, MD, MM Sc, the ADA's senior vice president of health care improvement.

Other noteworthy changes to the 2024 Standards of Care include:

Updated immunization guidance to include newly approved RSV vaccines in adults over 60 years of age with diabetes.

New emphasis on cultural sensitivity in diabetes self-management education, with considerations for changing reimbursement policies.

More detail and emphasis on psychosocial screening protocols to better identify diabetes distress.

The importance of diabetes technology , with an emphasis on continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) and automated insulin delivery (AID) systems.

Continued emphasis on inclusion and person-centered care.

"At the ADA, we are focused on improving the quality of care for anyone who lives with diabetes, prediabetes, or who is at risk of developing diabetes. The Standards of Care are critical to ensuring the improved treatment of diabetes, a chronic disease that requires continuous care through a well-informed and coordinated health care team. These standards equip health care professionals with the gold standard in diabetes care, ensuring the highest level of service and knowledge in the field," said Chuck Henderson, the ADA's chief executive officer.

The ADA annually updates its Standards of Care through the efforts of its Professional Practice Committee (PPC). Comprising 21 global experts from diverse professional backgrounds, the PPC includes physicians, nurse practitioners, certified diabetes care and education specialists, registered dietitians, pharmacists, and methodologists. Its members hold expertise in areas like adult and pediatric endocrinology, epidemiology, public health, cardiovascular risk management, kidney disease, microvascular complications, preconception and pregnancy care, weight management, diabetes prevention, behavioral and mental health, inpatient care, and technology in diabetes management. Additionally, the committee collaborates with 19 specialized content experts. The 2024 Standards of Care has garnered endorsements from the American College of Cardiology (Section 10), the American Society of Bone and Mineral Research (Bone section in Section 4), and the Obesity Society (Section 8).

Today, the Standards of Care in Diabetes—2024 is available online and is published as a supplement to the January 2024 issue of Diabetes Care®. A shortened version of the guidelines, known as the Abridged Standards of Care, will be made available for primary care providers in the journal Clinical Diabetes®, along with a convenient Standards of Care app as well as a Standards of Care pocket chart. The online version will be annotated in real-time with necessary updates if new evidence or regulatory changes merit immediate incorporation through the "living" Standards of Care process. Other Standards of Care resources, including a webcast with continuing education (CE) credit and a full slide deck, can be found on the ADA's professional website, DiabetesPro®.

