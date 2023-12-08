Hyundai IONIQ 6 Named The Drive's Best EV of 2023

Second-Annual "Golden Slash Awards" Recognize The Drive's Favorite Vehicles Tested Over the Last Year

IONIQ 6 Features Ultra-Fast 800-Volt Charging, Up to 361 Miles of EPA-Estimated Rangei

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hyundai IONIQ 6 has been named The Best EV of 2023 by The Drive for its compelling mix of performance, practicality, and accessibility. The Drive's editors praised the IONIQ 6's sporty driving feel, spacious interior, and overall refinement. This is the second year for The Drive Awards in which the brand presents their signature golden slash to the best new vehicles tested over the last year.

The IONIQ 6 is photographed in Irvine, Calif. on July 5, 2023. (PRNewswire)

"We're honored to receive The Drive's Best EV Award for the Hyundai IONIQ 6," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "This recognition highlights our commitment to building electric vehicles with class-leading performance, sleek styling compelling practicality and smart tech."

"We're excited to recognize the best in the business at such an important time for our industry, and the IONIQ 6 without a doubt meets that standard," said Kyle Cheromcha, editor-in-chief, The Drive. "From the bold design to the overall usability to the accessible price point, the IONIQ 6 is the kind of EV we desperately need more of right now. It's a composed, polished, industry-leading product that reflects the sharp focus Hyundai's maintained in developing practical electric cars. Hats off to the whole company for this one."

The Drive

The Drive was launched in 2015 when the pioneering /DRIVE YouTube channel transformed into a full-fledged online media brand with millions of monthly readers. Today it's a must-read daily destination for both enthusiasts and casual car owners with a signature mix of breaking news and deep original reporting on the automotive industry, motorsports, and car culture. The Drive's comprehensive new car review program evaluates new vehicles across seven key areas including driving experience, cabin functionality, onboard tech, efficiency, and overall value for the intended buyer. The Drive is part of Recurrent, a digital media company with over 20 enthusiast brands.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were assembled at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

i EPA-estimated 361-mile driving range for 2023 IONIQ 6 SE Long Range RWD; EPA-estimated 316-mile driving range for IONIQ 6 SE AWD. All figures are EPA estimates and based on a fully charged battery. For comparison purposes only. Battery capacity decreases with time and use. Actual range will vary based on a number of factors, including vehicle options, driving conditions and habits, vehicle and battery condition, battery temperature and outside temperature.

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America