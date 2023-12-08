Full-Life Technologies Breaks Ground for GMP Manufacturing Facility in Belgium to Advance Its End-to-end Solution for Radiopharmaceuticals

GEMBLOUX, Belgium, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-Life Technologies (Full-Life), a fully integrated global radiotherapeutics company, today announced the construction of its new Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliant manufacturing facility in Gembloux, Belgium, for radiopharmaceuticals. This strategic investment aims to advance Full-Life's end-to-end solution by enhancing its radiopharmaceutical production capabilities at a key logistical hub to ensure the timely supply and delivery to patients worldwide. The company marked the occasion with a ground-breaking ceremony.

"Today marks a major milestone in Full-Life's evolution to integrated radiopharmaceutical company and highlights our commitment to excellence and innovation in radiotherapeutics," said Philippe van Put, General Manager of Full-Life Technologies Europe. "Effective manufacturing and supply chain management are key to radiopharmaceutical development and commercialization. This facility will ensure a reliable supply for clinical development and Gembloux provides us with a distinct advantage, with its location at the heart of Europe's biotech innovation corridor, its rich pool of professional expertise, and strong logistic network."

Mr. van Put, added, "We want to extend our gratitude to the Walloon Regional Government for their partnership and support in fostering a conducive environment for the radiopharmaceutical industry."

The 4,000 square meter, state-of-the-art facility, which will serve as Full-Life's production hub, integrates sustainable design with automation and digital quality assurance systems. Central to its operations is the commitment to maintaining control and reliability within its supply chain and achieving cost-effectiveness. The facility, which will sit on 17,000 square meters of land, is specifically tailored to produce a broad spectrum of radiopharmaceuticals.

The groundbreaking ceremony brought together industry experts, healthcare professionals, community leaders, and investors, to celebrate Full-Life's groundbreaking project in Gembloux and recognize a milestone in Full-Life's mission.

About Full-Life Technologies

Full-Life Technologies Limited ("Full-Life") is a fully integrated global radiotherapeutics company with operations in Belgium, Germany, and China. We seek to own the entire value chain for radiopharmaceutical research & development, production & commercialization in order to deliver clinical impact for patients. The company plans to attack core issues affecting radiopharmaceuticals today through innovative research that targets the treatments of tomorrow. We are comprised of a team of fast-moving entrepreneurs and scientists with a demonstrated track record in the life sciences, as well as radioisotope research and clinical development.

