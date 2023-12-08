Focusing on the "Belt and Road", 2023 "SHOW JIANGSU" Photography Project Successfully Concluded

NANJING, China, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 13, the "Belt and Road Initiative, China and the World" 2023 "SHOW JIANGSU" Photography Project, jointly organized by the Information Office of Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, the Foreign Affairs Office of Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, and Xinhua News Agency's News and Information Center, was officially launched at the Oriental Metropolitan Museum in Nanjing. Media reporters and photographers from various countries and regions along the "Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)" were invited to participate. From Nov 13 to 16, they have explored four cities - Nanjing, Changzhou, Huai'an, and Yancheng in Jiangsu Province, capturing the unique perspectives and documenting Jiangsu's role in promoting open development, expanding new spaces for domestic and international openness, and experiencing the vigorous pulse of high-quality development at the intersection of the BRI. It aims to further share the "Jiangsu Chapter" of China's story with the global community.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the BRI. Situated at the intersection of the BRI, Jiangsu leverages its geographical advantage to facilitate both eastward and westward openings, becoming a crucial window for "Two-Way Opening" in the new development pattern.

2023 "SHOW JIANGSU" Photography Project, focusing on international dialogue under the theme of BRI, is set to explore industrial development, cultural heritage, and people's lives. Through captivating images, the project aims to portray the modern landscapes of Jiangsu, showcasing its role in building an open province and contributing to the mutual learning and connection of civilizations along the BRI.

"SHOW JIANGSU" Photography Project, which began in 2018, has been held continuously for six years. It has invited more than 30 international media reporters and photographers to explore Jiangsu. The works have been featured in major international media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, The Guardian, and the Financial Times, with over 600 related articles, reaching nearly 200 million audiences globally.

With refreshing autumn winds and picturesque scenery, the time is right for capturing the beauty of Jiangsu. The 2023 "SHOW JIANGSU" picture scroll showcasing Jiangsu's poetic landscapes, rich cultural atmosphere, and harmonious urban development is now unfolding.

