Ping An of China CSI HK Dividend ETF（3070.HK）Won Yinghua Award*

HONG KONG, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yinghua Awards (Overseas Funds), hosted by China Fund News, were announced on 5 December. Ping An of China CSI HK Dividend ETF(3070.HK) (the "HK Dividend ETF"), managed by Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("PAAMC HK"), the offshore asset management arm of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An"), won "Three-Year Yinghua Awards - Greater China ETF" for its outstanding performance in the past three years.

The HK Dividend ETF is an index-tracking exchange traded fund which aims to track the performance of its underlying index, the CSI HK Dividend Index (the "Underlying Index"). The Units of the HK Dividend ETF are traded on Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("SEHK").

The Underlying Index, launched on 23 July 2009, is a stock index which seeks to reflect the performance of high dividend yield securities in the Hong Kong market by selecting the 30 securities with high dividend yield, stable dividend payment and good liquidity from the entire universe of securities listed on the SEHK.

"We are thrilled to receive the prestigious Yinghua Award. The securities screening methodology of the underlying Index of HK Dividend ETF, which focuses on companies with high dividend yield, stable operation and strong cash flow, has proven to be a winning strategy in today's investment environment amid the uncertainty of economic recovery, companies' cash flow stability and earnings growth." said Mr. Albert Wang, Head of Capital Markets and CIO of PAAMC HK. "We will remain committed to providing innovative and cost-effective investment solutions to help our investors navigate the dynamic investment landscape."

Hosted by China Fund News, the Yinghua Awards is one of the most influential and authoritative awards in the China asset management industry. Grounded in objective data documented by Bloomberg, and guided by fairness and transparency, this year's Yinghua Awards (Overseas Funds) underwent rigorous discussions, quantitative assessment, verification, and qualitative assessments. The results include 33 outstanding winners in Overseas Mutual Funds and 15 in Overseas Hedge Funds.

* Three-Year Yinghua Awards - Greater China ETF

View original content:

SOURCE Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited