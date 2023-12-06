Oracle Named a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CRM Customer Engagement Center

Report highly rates Oracle Fusion Service for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Oracle Fusion Service, part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX). Of the twelve companies evaluated, Oracle was recognized as a Leader based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. A copy of the report is available here.

Customers expect fast, accurate, and consistent customer service in every context. To deliver on customer expectations, foster loyalty, and grow revenues, organizations must efficiently make sense of vast quantities of customer data and empower service agents with insights. Powered by Large Language Models and AI, and natively built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle Fusion Service is used by organizations from all industries across the globe to enhance agent productivity, optimize customer service, and improve the customer experience.

With Oracle Fusion Service, organizations can:

Improve Service Delivery with Generative AI: With generative AI embedded in Oracle Fusion Service, organizations can increase service agent and field technician productivity by automatically summarizing service requests, surfacing and authoring knowledge articles, and drafting responses to a customer as well as human-like conversations via digital assistants.

Support Every Service Scenario: With the ability to handle massive volumes of inquiries and also support complex, long-cycle service cases, Oracle Fusion Service helps B2B and B2C organizations deliver successful customer outcomes by supporting a range of different support scenarios.

Provide Always-On Self-Service : AI-powered chatbots embedded in Oracle Fusion Service provide convenient 24/7 self-service and help customers resolve issues quickly by automating customer response and surfacing relevant knowledge content.

Enhance Agent Productivity with Action-Oriented UI: Oracle's action-oriented user interface helps to efficiently solve customer issues by improving agent access to all service request and account data, knowledge and collaboration tools, as well as providing dynamic AI-driven recommendations.

Collaborate Across Departments: Part of the Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite, Oracle Fusion Service helps organizations improve insights and reduce the time to resolution by managing finance, HR, supply chain, and customer experience data on a single integrated cloud platform.

"Customer experience has dramatically changed - from the earliest days of the contact center to today's digital first self-service world. And tomorrow, we see service organizations completely automating service," said Jeff Wartgow, vice president, Oracle. "We believe that being named a Leader in this report is a testament to Oracle's ongoing investments in Oracle Fusion Service and our commitment to customer success. With Oracle Fusion Service, organizations can embrace AI and automation to offer more self-service capabilities and empower agents to provide better, faster service."

Oracle Cloud CX helps organizations connect data and workflows across marketing, sales, and service to make every customer interaction matter. To learn how Oracle Cloud CX can help organizations improve the customer experience and build brand loyalty, please visit: https://www.oracle.com/cx/

