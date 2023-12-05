CyberData Pros Wraps Up a Notable Year, and Looks Forward to 2024

ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberData Pros specializes in cybersecurity and data privacy compliance and consulting for companies worldwide, giving them the opportunity to provide solution-oriented awareness and to remediate security risks for clients. CyberData Pros provides the up-to-date knowledge organizations need to manage a resilient information security program.

CyberData Pros (PRNewswire)

As 2023 draws to a close, CyberData Pros reflects upon the highlights of the year.

Award-Winning: CyberData Pros proudly received several awards throughout the year, including "Cobb Chamber 2023 Businesses To Watch." Winning an award like this one demonstrates their commitment to service for clients and excellence in the industry.

LinkedIn Milestone: CyberData Pros surpassed 1,000 LinkedIn followers in the year 2023. The growth in followers shows that the company is committed to delivering valuable content as a resource for anyone to use and actively engages with their followers, partners, and clients across all social media platforms.

Expansion: CyberData Pros has experienced an immense growth in their employees, expanding their headcount by 140% in 2023 alone. This expansion proves that they are rapidly growing as a team with employees that have extensive knowledge in the cybersecurity field.

Enhanced Office Space: As their team expands, CyberData Pros has also upgraded its working environment, transitioning from a 1,200 sq ft to 4,800 sq ft suite, featuring sixteen office spaces and two conference rooms. This move not only accommodates their expanding team but also shows success in the company.

2024 E-Book: In anticipation of the year ahead, CyberData Pros has released an e-book featuring cybersecurity and privacy predictions for 2024, covering a range of topics from AI to upcoming data standards, vendor risk management, and more. Click this link to the e-book to download and access a free copy now.

Client Growth: In 2023, CyberData Pros also quadrupled its client and partnership base. This achievement is a testament to the trust and confidence clients place in the company's cybersecurity and data privacy consulting services.

As the year comes to an end, CyberData Pros wish to express their gratitude to all of their clients and partners who have contributed to their success. CyberData Pros is extremely grateful and excited for all the new opportunities and achievements that 2024 holds.

With a mission to protect organizations from cybersecurity threats and ensure data privacy compliance, CyberData Pros remains dedicated to offering expert guidance and unique solutions for your business. Contact them if you'd like to start protecting your business today.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CyberData Pros