Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Hunt Insurance Group

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Palos Heights, Illinois-based Hunt Insurance Agency, Inc., dba Hunt Insurance Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.) (PRNewswire)

Hunt Insurance Group is a retail property/casualty agency specializing in labor unions and their associated benefit funds across the Midwest. Larry Hunt, Matt Hunt and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Ryan Isaacs, head of Gallagher's Midwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Hunt Insurance Group has a strong market reputation whose niche expertise complements our existing Chicagoland business," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Larry, Matt and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager 630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com 630-285-5946/ paul_day1@ajg.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.