Tinuiti Earns Top Marks in Human Rights Campaign's 2023 Corporate Equality Index

HRC Corporate Equality Index Underscores Tinuiti's Early and Ongoing Commitment to the LGBTQ+ Community and Workplace Equality

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinuiti , the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV, Google, Meta, and Amazon, has earned a top score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). This national benchmarking survey measures corporate policies, practices, and benefits related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

This achievement places Tinuiti among the ranks of 1,384 major U.S. businesses recognized in the 2023-2024 CEI and is a direct result of our commitment to creating an equitable workplace for us all. The full report is available online at .

Jeff Batuhan, Chief People Officer at Tinuiti, said: "The challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community, including the dramatic rise in anti-LGBTQ legislation, push back on DEI programs, and more, only reinforce the need for employers' proactive support, protection, and solidarity within the workplace. Tinuiti is a committed ally that fosters equity, inclusion, and ongoing support. We are proud of this recognition as confirmation we are headed in the right direction, while also understanding there is still more work to be done to achieve fully lived equality in the workplace. We are dedicated to continuing these crucial conversations and taking action, such as participating in the CEI survey, to continue ensuring our employees are heard, represented, and respected."

Today's recognition underscores the hard work of the dedicated DEI team at Tinuiti who works closely with ERG leaders and groups, as well as Tinuiti's Diversity Council, to provide a space for rights for underrepresented groups and to foster a workplace that values diversity and equality. These efforts ensure Tinuiti offers benefits to same and different-sex spouses, adoption benefits, fertility and surrogacy support, paid family leave, health insurance, dental/vision for different-sex spouses, same-sex spouses, different-sex partners, and same-sex partners.

To promote inclusion and visibility Tinuiti has an officially recognized LGBTQ+ employee group, called TinuitiPride+, and a Diversity Council that includes LGBTQ+. Tinuiti also offers philanthropic support for organizations such as SunServe, Sylvia Rivera Law Project, The Ali Forney Center, and Callen-Lorde. Furthermore, policies are in place to prohibit philanthropic support (financial, in-kind, or employee matching donations) to any non-religious organizations that have a written policy of discrimination against LGBTQ+ people. Tinuiti also requires new hires and employees, including managers, to regularly attend training that clearly states the firm's non-discrimination policy, including gender identity and sexual orientation. These and more policies and practices are all in place to ensure Tinuiti offers continuous support for LGBTQ+ employees and their families, today and into the future.

RaShawn "Shawnie" Hawkins, Human Rights Campaign Sr Director of Workplace Equality, said: "For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion. While there is much more work to be done, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and Inclusion. Our goal at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation is to work in a spirit of partnership with companies, providing educational resources and leading benchmarking, and collaborating on ways for businesses to support the LGBTQ+ community at a time when we face unprecedented legislative attacks, heightened anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and physical violence. The CEI is an ever-evolving tool – a blueprint that companies can use to show up more effectively in supporting their LGBTQ+ employees and their families."

Established in 2002, the 2023/2024 Corporate Equality Index is the 21st iteration of the nation's leading benchmarking tool for evaluating a company's LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion policies, serving employees, consumers, and investors.

Today's news follows a period of key milestones for Tinuiti, including:

Unilever Digital Marketing Agency of Record: Named Unilever's Health and Wellbeing Division AOR: brands include, Liquid I.V., OLLY, Onnit, SmartyPants Vitamins, and Welly Health PBC.

TikTok Marketing Partner: Tinuiti was recently selected to join the newly added Agency category, serving as one of only two agencies granted the designation in the United States , with only 10 agencies announced globally.

Premier Launch Partner for Microsoft Advertising Network for Retail: Tinuiti was named a premier launch partner for the Microsoft Advertising Network for retail.

Microsoft Global Client Partner of the Year : Tinuiti won the Microsoft Global Client Partner of the Year Award for its work with client partner SPARC Group; its third Microsoft Advertising Partner Award in 2023.

LeadershipTeam Expansion: Tinuiti officially announced Tavo Castro as its new Head of Strategic Planning– leading the development and growth of the agency's strategic planning practice.

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV, Google, Meta, and Amazon, with almost $4 billion in digital media under management and over 1,200 employees. With industry-leading expertise in search, social, Amazon and marketplaces, addressable TV, mobile apps, Influencer, Lifecycle, and more, Tinuiti understands that success requires both strategy and channel expertise. Each solution is delivered through Tinuiti's performance planning framework, GAMMA, and is enabled by a proprietary suite of marketing intelligence and media activation technology – Mobius . For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com .

About The Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

