Sara Nayeem, M.D., Experienced Biopharmaceutical Venture Investor, Joins Enavate Sciences as Executive Vice President, Investments

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enavate Sciences, a portfolio company of Patient Square Capital, is pleased to announce that Sara M. Nayeem, M.D. has joined the firm as Executive Vice President, Investments. Dr. Nayeem reports to James Boylan, Chief Executive Officer of Enavate Sciences, and will serve an integral role in the origination, evaluation, and selection of Enavate investments, as well as support Enavate partner companies on governance, partnerships, fundraising, and other strategic initiatives.

Dr. Nayeem has 20 years of banking and institutional investing experience. She most recently served as Partner at Avoro Ventures, a biopharma venture fund she helped launch in 2021. Previously she was a Partner at New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA), where she spent 12 years as part of the biopharma investing group. Prior to joining NEA, Dr. Nayeem was an Associate with Merrill Lynch's Global Healthcare Group, where she advised biotechnology and medical device companies. She began her career as an Investment Banking Analyst at Morgan Stanley.

"Sara's extensive experience as a biopharma investor, including sourcing and managing investments across stages, modalities, and therapeutic areas, will complement the capabilities we have built at Enavate Sciences," said Mr. Boylan. "Her expertise in private and public financings, clinical development, partnering, and corporate governance will also be highly additive to our partner companies as they seek to advance novel medicines to improve patients' lives."

Over her investing career, Dr. Nayeem has played a key diligence and management role in 27 investments, from which there have been 11 IPOs and 10 acquisitions with upfront payments exceeding $16 billion. She has also been instrumental in fundraising, recruiting, and diversity and mentoring initiatives.

"I am thrilled to join Jim and the team at Enavate Sciences as they work to identify and support innovative biotech companies that are developing transformative therapies for unmet medical needs," added Dr. Nayeem. "I believe Enavate Sciences, as a portfolio company of Patient Square Capital, is well positioned to be a key financial and strategic partner to leading therapeutic companies."

Dr. Nayeem earned her AB in Biology from Harvard and concurrent M.D./MBA degrees from Yale University. She serves on the boards of the New England Venture Capital Association, No Patient Left Behind, Incubate Coalition, and on the Advisory Board for The Blavatnik Fund for Innovation at Yale.

About Enavate Sciences

Enavate Sciences is a portfolio company of Patient Square Capital dedicated to supporting therapeutic companies advancing medicines and enabling technologies with transformative potential to address patient need. Through the application of capital support and operational experience, Enavate strives to enable and empower a diverse portfolio of therapeutics companies to accelerate innovation. To learn more about Enavate, please visit www.enavatesciences.com.

About Patient Square Capital

Patient Square Capital ("Patient Square") is a dedicated health care investment firm with more than $7.5 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023. The firm partners with best-in-class management teams whose products, services and technologies improve health. Patient Square utilizes deep industry expertise, a broad network of relationships and a partnership approach to make investments in companies grow and thrive. Patient Square invests in businesses that strive to improve patient lives, strengthen communities, and create a healthier world. For more information, visit www.patientsquarecapital.com.

