CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality (NAHQ) proudly announced today that Stephanie Mercado, CAE, CPHQ, NAHQ chief executive officer and executive director, has been named one of the "100 Most Influential People in Healthcare" of 2023 by Modern Healthcare. This prestigious recognition acknowledges and honors individuals who are deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be the most influential figures in the industry in terms of leadership and impact.

NAHQ CEO Stephanie Mercado Recognized as one of Modern Healthcare's "100 Most Influential People in Healthcare"

"Receiving this award is a life-changing moment for me and is also a testament to the groundbreaking work NAHQ has done to advance and mobilize the conversation around workforce development opportunities in the healthcare quality and safety discipline," said Mercado. "As the face of healthcare rapidly changes and staffing shortages persist, the need for today's healthcare workforce to advance critical priorities of quality, safety, equity, value, and system sustainability has never been more paramount. This recognition is one big leap in the right direction."

Mercado has spearheaded industry-elevating innovations and introduced methodologies to research and define standardized competencies for the healthcare quality profession. From leading the development of the twice-validated Healthcare Quality Competency Framework to orchestrating the profession's first workforce study, Mercado is committed to educating industry leaders on the impact competency-based training can make in advancing a workforce, driving quality and safety, and improving healthcare outcomes.

Under Mercado's visionary leadership, the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ) certification has also doubled from approximately 7,000 CPHQs to nearly 15,000. Over the same time period, NAHQ membership has grown from about 4,500 members to nearly 10,000. Mercado also led the development of the first and only database in the world that articulates the work of those working in healthcare quality.

"The 2023 honorees on our 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare reflect the providers, insurers, technology firms, government leaders, investors and others who have made oversized contributions to the industry in the past year," said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. "Our ranked list honors the C-suite decision-makers using their clout and influence to lead their organizations and make sweeping changes that affect patient care."

The complete ranking can be found in the Dec. 4 issue of MH magazine, and profiles of all the honorees are available online at ModernHealthcare.com/100MostInfluential.

