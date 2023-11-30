Branch Announces 2023 Mobile Growth Award Winners

Mobile industry leaders recognized for driving growth and innovation

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch , the industry's leading mobile linking and measurement platform, today announced the winners of its fourth annual Mobile Growth Awards . Nominated and selected by their peers, winners are recognized for their exceptional ability to develop and execute comprehensive mobile growth strategies related to user acquisition, engagement and conversion.

Branch Metrics logo (PRNewsFoto/Branch) (PRNewswire)

"At Branch, we believe that delivering a superior mobile experience is one of the most impactful strategies for companies looking to boost their business," said Adam Landis, Head of Growth at Branch. "This year's unprecedented number of submissions is a reflection of the pivotal role that mobile plays in today's business environment. We're excited to celebrate these winners and shine a light on how global brands are leveraging innovative mobile technologies to create world-class user experiences."

The 2023 Mobile Growth Award winners are:

"Whether it's in an in-store or online environment, it's clear that companies that are led by customer-centric insights and data are well positioned to improve across all facets of their business," shared Phil O'Hagan, Head of Product at Sainsbury's. "It was an honor to serve as a judge for the 2023 Mobile Growth Awards and review campaigns that demonstrated how companies are truly thinking outside of the box to add value for their customers."

For companies interested in learning how Branch is helping businesses drive a measurable impact on digital user acquisition, read more on our website. To learn more about the Mobile Growth Awards and winners, visit our blog .

About Mobile Growth Awards

Branch Mobile Growth Awards recognize and celebrate brands that are making remarkable strides in the field of mobile growth. Winners represent innovative global teams that successfully leveraged Branch products to drive mobile growth. Submissions are scored by independent judges based on campaign creativity, innovative thinking, consumer value and results related to KPIs.

About Branch

Branch is the linking and measurement partner for growth-focused teams, trusted to maximize the value of their evolving digital strategies. World-class brands like Instacart, Western Union, NBCUniversal, Zocdoc and Sephora rely on Branch to acquire users, retain customers and drive more conversions.

