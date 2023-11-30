AVEO Oncology, an LG Chem company, Earns Spot on Boston Globe's 2023 Top Places to Work List for Second Consecutive Year

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, AVEO Oncology, an LG Chem company, has earned a spot on the Boston Globe's annual 'Top Places to Work in Massachusetts' list. AVEO Oncology appears in the medium-sized company (100-249 employees) category.

Aveo Oncology Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are incredibly excited to be selected once again as one of Massachusetts' 'Top Places to Work'," said Michael Bailey, President and CEO, AVEO Oncology. "This recognition is particularly gratifying as it occurred after the acquisition of AVEO by LG Chem, a time that can be the most difficult transition for a company. I could not be more proud of the AVEO team for their continued pursuit of the patient-focused mission and vision and I couldn't be more thankful for the LG Chem team for working so hard to ensure a smooth integration of the two companies."

In October 2022, LG Chem announced it would acquire AVEO Oncology, and the deal officially closed in January 2023. Together, AVEO and LG Chem have a shared mission and vision to provide innovative solutions to improve cancer patients' lives and to become a global leader in the oncology therapeutics market.

Top firms are selected for the Boston Globe's prestigious 'Top Places to Work' list based on anonymous employee surveys about leadership, appreciation, benefits, corporate social responsibility and more. Nearly 100,000 employees participated in the survey from over 380 companies.

In addition to a shared mission regarding oncology drug development, AVEO and LG Chem share a culture of community service. At an all-employee meeting earlier this year, employees from both companies assembled and packed emergency kits to benefit southwest Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian. AVEO is also passionate about giving back to the local community and is proud to have been the top corporate fundraiser for The Jimmy Fund and the Boston Red Sox's "Strike Out Cancer" initiative for the last two years. This fundraiser supports patient care and revolutionary cancer research at Dana Farber Cancer Institute -- causes that resonate closely with AVEO's mission.

Other company core values include "most respectful interpretation" which fosters honest and collaborative communication, a sense of thoughtful urgency, integrity, goal orientation, and encouraging an engaging work environment. The personification of these core principles enhances AVEO's vibrant, unified and purpose-driven corporate culture, which has been further validated by the Boston Globe's 'Top Places to Work' recognition for a second year in a row.

"In my years with AVEO Oncology I have been privileged to participate in a common mission to help improve the lives of cancer patients and their families," said Katie McCarthy, Sr. Manager, Marketing, AVEO Oncology. "And, while our mission is extremely serious, we find time to have fun."

In the wake of the global pandemic, coupled with an integration, the needs of AVEO's employees have changed. "We recognize this and have worked hard to provide flexibility, improved benefits, and an even greater sense of purpose," said Deb Wall, Director, Human Resources, AVEO Oncology. "It's more than just managing remote versus in-office or hybrid working conditions – we understand that our employees need more – more flexibility, more support, and a direct connection to our patients and our mission. These elements unquestionably make AVEO a top place to work."

AVEO is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering medicines that provide a better life for patients with cancer. AVEO currently markets FOTIVDA® (tivozanib) in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following two or more prior systemic therapies. AVEO continues to develop FOTIVDA in immuno-oncology and other novel targeted combinations in RCC and other indications, and has other investigational programs in clinical development. AVEO became a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Chem Life Sciences Innovation Center, Inc. on January 19, 2023. AVEO continues to operate under the AVEO Oncology, an LG Chem company, name.

