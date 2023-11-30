A.B. Data Remains a Top Claims Administrator for 2022

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth year in a row, A.B. Data ranks among the top claims administrators for antitrust class actions, according to the new 2022 Antitrust Annual Report: Class Actions in Federal Court from the Center for Litigation and Courts at UC Hastings College of the Law. The report shows that between 2009 and 2022, A.B. Data administered hundreds of antitrust class action settlements, resulting in billions of dollars distributed to class members.

"Noted as a top claims administrator, we greatly appreciate being recognized in this report. We are especially grateful to our clients, who continue to trust us for their settlement administration needs," said A.B. Data President, Thomas R. Glenn. A.B. Data is one of the most renowned class action administration firms in the United States and the premier team in reliably administering antitrust settlements. The A.B. Data team has developed industry-leading expertise in several antitrust niches, including matters involving complex financial products such as bonds and commodities, large-scale protein cases where, in some instances, most of the U.S. population are class members, and settlements involving pharmaceutical drugs. Over 30 years of experience in creating innovative notice and claims administration solutions continues to position A.B. Data to successfully administer the largest and most complex antitrust class action settlements.

