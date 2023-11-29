Leading Homeopathic Manufacturer Boiron Marks 40 Years of U.S. Operations

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 90 years ago in France, two pharmacists and twin brothers Jean and Henri Boiron pioneered the production of homeopathic medicines to meet the demand of French doctors who were looking for quality products for their patients. Their goal was to guarantee the reliability, efficacy, and reproducibility of these medicines. In 1983, Boiron established its U.S. presence with a subsidiary headquarters in suburban Philadelphia and later a branch in Simi Valley, Calif. in 1989.

Boiron 40th Anniversary Logo (PRNewswire)

Boiron continues to offer superior homeopathic medicines as it marks 40 years of operations in the U.S.

Today Boiron is the leading manufacturer of homeopathic medicines worldwide and one of the largest over-the-counter pharmaceutical companies in France with 23 subsidiaries and distribution in more than 50 countries in categories such as analgesics, cough, cold, flu, first aid, baby and children's health, eye care, and personal care. In the U.S., Boiron is best-known for its top-selling flu medicine, Oscillococcinum®, and its Arnicare® line of pain relievers, which can be found on-line and at retailers, pharmacies, and natural products stores nationwide.

"As we celebrate our 40th anniversary, our mission remains the same — to improve the quality of life for everyone through homeopathy," says U.S. Subsidiary President and CEO Janick Boudazin.

Boiron's future in the U.S. includes the continuation of comprehensive educational efforts for both beginners and experts in homeopathy that include consumers, healthcare practitioners, pharmacists, retailers, and others, according to Boudazin. "For our constituencies, we will continue to offer webinars and in-depth trainings to equip them with the homeopathic knowledge they need to serve their families, patients and customers well."

He adds that Boiron will remain committed to its holistic vision of health — one that heals without harm as well as continue to offer superior homeopathic medicines.

"Throughout our history, we have made it an economic and ethical priority to plant the seeds of homeopathy around the world. Boiron's philosophy is intrinsically based on respect for the person and for nature," says Boudazin. "In the future, we will continue to advance homeopathy with a respectful and humane approach to medicine along with the scientific rigor and manufacturing standards that guarantees high-quality homeopathic medicines for our retailers, healthcare practitioners and consumers."

As the demand for homeopathic medicines increases, the future remains bright for Boiron in the U.S., according to Boudazin. "As more and more consumers, especially moms, look for 'better-for-you' options for themselves and their family members, we are perfectly positioned for future growth in the marketplace," he says.

About Boiron: Since 1932, Boiron has been sharing its passion for homeopathy with a holistic and ecological approach to medicine. Its vision of health care puts people at its center and seeks to improve the quality of their everyday lives. With a long history of unmatched quality and innovation, Boiron remains dedicated to producing the purest of medicines that respect human health and the environment. Find more information at BoironUSA.com.

