IXL and Orange County Public Schools Expand Partnership to Support Core Math Instruction and Improve High School Reading Skills

Educators will use IXL's personalized learning platform to supplement daily instruction, deliver targeted reading interventions, and close knowledge gaps

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IXL , the personalized learning platform used by 15 million students, has announced an expansion of its partnership with Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) in Florida. In this new phase of collaboration, the district will leverage IXL's award-winning platform to support core math instruction in grades 6-12 and deliver targeted reading interventions to high school students. IXL is used by 30 percent of all K-12 students in Florida, accounting for one million learners.

Orange County Public Schools is the eighth-largest K-12 school system in the country. It is deeply invested in student success and provides 208,000 learners with the education and skills needed for college or a career after graduation. OCPS began using IXL's all-inclusive platform in 2021 to support Algebra 1 and Geometry instruction, and recently expanded its implementation to cover all middle and high school math. Additionally, the district adopted IXL ELA to assist high school students in need of academic interventions and ensure that they are better prepared to pass state assessments.

At the beginning of the school year, the district used IXL's adaptive assessment, the Real-Time Diagnostic , to identify knowledge gaps in reading intervention students and create personalized action plans to close them. The diagnostic's action plans link seamlessly to specific ELA skills, offering educators a simple way to differentiate instruction and facilitate meaningful progress. OCPS educators also use the diagnostic to track student growth throughout the school year by setting weekly goals to ensure students progress and master essential reading concepts.

Teachers use IXL's comprehensive curriculum to provide personalized support, giving students the agency to choose their own learning pathways while working on skills that will help them grow. Each skill is truly adaptive, adjusting in difficulty with every question based on students' responses to ensure they are perfectly challenged and supported at the right level.

"We are excited to deepen our partnership with Orange County Public Schools and provide even more educators with resources that help all students realize their full potential. With IXL's first-of-its-kind assessment suite and comprehensive curriculum, educators can more effectively close learning gaps and offer individualized support to help each student thrive," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "We take pride in our role as a partner to the district and look forward to continuing our work with OCPS."

How Florida educators use IXL's award-winning platform

IXL's impact on academic achievement in Florida is well documented: A 2022 study found that IXL Math significantly improved FSA Mathematics scores for a large Florida school district across a variety of student subgroups. Additional research shows that IXL schools outperform others by as much as 17 percentile points on language arts state assessments.

IXL ELA is a valuable asset for schools focused on reading intervention. Florida educators rely on IXL's first-of-its-kind assessment suite to troubleshoot each student's unique reading and writing challenges and put them on the path to success. IXL's adaptive assessment, the Real-Time Diagnostic , pinpoints students' grade-level proficiency in key ELA strands, generates personalized action plans that help close gaps, and assists teachers in making smarter instructional decisions. Additionally, IXL's Diagnostic Snapshot gives school and district administrators all the benefits of a nationally-normed benchmark assessment in a lightweight and flexible format.

IXL's state-of-the-art assessment suite pairs seamlessly with its comprehensive K-12 curriculum. Thousands of adaptive skills are aligned to Florida's B.E.S.T. Standards, and skill plans prepare students for the Florida Standards Assessment. Educators also rely on up-to-date reports from IXL Analytics to track student progress, monitor readiness for exams, and differentiate instruction to close achievement gaps.

