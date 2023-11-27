Infor Positioned as a Leader in the Nucleus CPQ Technology Value Matrix 2023

For the 4th-consecutive year, Infor CPQ is recognized for delivering bespoke functionalities and item configurations for a diverse range of industries

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Nucleus Research has positioned Infor as a Leader in its CPQ Technology Value Matrix 2023 for the fourth-consecutive year. Infor is recognized for delivering bespoke functionalities and item configurations for a diverse range of industries.

"Infor's CPQ solution supports seamless integration with a multitude of applications, from Salesforce and Microsoft CRM to various ERP and e-commerce platforms. It's designed to fuel sales revenue, minimize quotation errors, and amplify market awareness through its visual configuration tools," the Nucleus CPQ Value Matrix report states.

"We take great pride in continuously innovating to expand and improve our CPQ functionality, emphasizing our configuration tools and ability to streamline the sales process so manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and service providers can better align with their customers," says Ron Eismann, vice president & general manager of Infor CPQ. "Our Infor CPQ Connect event in Columbus, Ohio, earlier this month was well attended by both long-standing customers and prospects who were jazzed to experience our latest cutting-edge technologies and best practices that they can deploy right now."

The Nucleus report continues: "The Infor CPQ visual configuration platform not only facilitates an interactive experience for consumers but also provides tools like 2D drawings, 3D models, and tailor-made CAD assemblies. These tools empower users to visualize product blueprints while simultaneously auto-generating essential manufacturing data. In addition, Infor's platform has expanded to support third-party tax calculation, electronic signatures, and workspace testing."

The Nucleus Research CPQ Technology Value Matrix is concise assessment of the operational value a solution delivers. It provides a relative positioning of the important vendors in a market area and delivers a framework for assessing the suitability of a solution for a particular customer. It evaluates vendors according to the usability and functionality of their solutions and considers the return on investment (ROI) that customers are realizing from those solutions.

"Over the last 12 months," the Nucleus report notes, "Infor has introduced notable enhancements to its CPQ offerings. The vendor incorporated role-based access for data import API management, ensuring more streamlined and secure data handling, and an improvement in the usability of 3D design automation. In line with Infor's dedication to seamless integration, the Call Creo CAD Add-in Rule has been integrated, enabling CREO Extensions within CPQ. This offers an enriched CAD 2D/3D integration experience for users.

"In addition," the report states, "Enterprise Quoting (EQ) has been revamped, adopting Infor Portal UI themes and further leveraging Infor OS functionalities and integration capabilities. This not only simplifies the quoting process but also ensures it aligns with the broader Infor ecosystem. Infor has also introduced industry-specific packs for Automotive Supplier and ETO Manufacturing, showcasing its dedication to tailor-fit solutions."

