FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK OF NEW YORK ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2023 BOARD OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLBNY") announced today the results of the 2023 election for four positions on the FHLBNY's Board of Directors ("Board") whose terms will each commence on January 1, 2024. The terms of all the positions will run for four years, expiring on December 31, 2027.

The specific results of the election were as follows:

Mr. Robert M. Fisher and Mr. Anders M. Tomson were elected by the FHLBNY's eligible New York members to serve as Member Directors representing New York . Mr. Fisher is the chairman, president and CEO of Tioga State Bank , N.A. Mr. Tomson is the president and CEO of Chemung Canal Trust Company.

Ms. Ángela Weyne was re-elected and Ms. Carolyn B. Maloney was elected by the FHLBNY's eligible districtwide members to serve as Independent Directors. Ms. Weyne will continue to serve as an Independent Director and Ms. Maloney will serve as a Public Interest Independent Director. Ms. Weyne's current term expires on December 31, 2023 ; she currently serves on the Board's Executive, Compensation & Human Resources, Corporate Governance and External Affairs, and Housing committees. Ms. Weyne is the former Commissioner of Insurance of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico . Ms. Maloney is a former member of the United States House of Representatives.

"At the FHLBNY, we benefit from a Board that is active, engaged and committed to our mission, our members and the communities we serve," said José R. González, president and CEO of the FHLBNY. "Our cooperative is tasked with the vital and foundational mission of providing liquidity to our members in all operating environments, and plays a critical role in supporting affordable housing and community development efforts across our District. As stewards of this mission, each Director plays a key role in ensuring the Bank remains focused on serving our members and our communities in all that we do. Director Weyne has provided significant contributions to our cooperative, and I know we will benefit from her continued service. I am also excited for the new expertise and insights Mr. Fisher, Ms. Maloney and Mr. Tomson will bring to our Board. My colleagues and I look forward to continuing to work with all of our Directors to grow and strengthen our franchise."

Federal Home Loan Bank of New York

The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York is a Congressionally chartered, wholesale Bank. It is part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, a national wholesale banking network of 11 regional, stockholder-owned banks. As of September 30, 2023, the FHLBNY serves 334 financial institutions in New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The mission of the FHLBNY is to provide members with reliable liquidity in support of housing and local community development.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This report may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. These statements may use forward-looking terms, such as "projected," "expects," "may," or their negatives or other variations on these terms. The Bank cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk or uncertainty and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements or could affect the extent to which a particular objective, projection, estimate, or prediction is realized. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Risk Factors set forth in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as well as regulatory and accounting rule adjustments or requirements, changes in interest rates, changes in projected business volumes, changes in prepayment speeds on mortgage assets, the cost of our funding, changes in our membership profile, the withdrawal of one or more large members, competitive pressures, shifts in demand for our products, and general economic conditions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

