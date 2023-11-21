Global Liubao Tea Tasting Competition Held in Wuzhou

WUZHOU, China, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent days, the Global Liubao Tea Tasting Competition took place in Wuzhou, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. A total of 541 samples participated in the contest, and a large number of tea companies and tea enthusiasts from China competed, while international participants from countries like Malaysia, Vietnam and Singapore also fielded their precious Liubao tea. The samples were divided into 14 groups, and after judging and rating by a team of domestic and international tea experts and Liubao tea collectors, a corps of 55 seven-star "kings of tea" were chosen.

Global Liubao Tea Tasting Competition was held in Wuzhou. (PRNewswire)

According to the Wuzhou Tea Industry Development Service Center, Liubao tea originates from Liubao Town in Wuzhou of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The annual average temperature and rainfall in Liubao Town are respectively 21.2 degrees Celsius and 1,500 mm. Precipitous cliffs enshrouded in clouds are scattered around the area, many of them ranging between 1,000m and 1,500m in elevation, while ample sunshine and water combine into environment and climate conditions ideal for the growth of tea shrubs. During the reign of the Jiaqing Emperor of the Qing Dynasty, Liubao tea was acclaimed for its "areca nut scent" characterized by "redness, richness, purity and aged aroma", it emerged as one of China's top teas and its consumption swept across the land. Towards the end of the Qing Dynasty, droves of Chinese labors traveled across the South China sea to find work abroad, and the thirst-quenching, stomach-nourishing and other healthy properties of Liubao tea, as well as its long shelf life, made it a favorite among overseas Chinese, hence its eventual rise in popularity among tea-drinkers in countries such as Malaysia and Singapore.

Research results from a health and nutritional study conducted by a team led by the Academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering and Professor at Hunan Agricultural University Liu Zhonghua explain the functionality and scientific mechanisms behind numerous benefits associated with Liubao tea including fat and weight reduction, blood sugar reduction, uric acid suppression, liver health, intestines and stomach coordination, anti-aging and anti-inflammatory functions, protection against radiation, immunity improvement, etc.

Guo Junbang, President of the Liubao Tea Association of Malaysia, was one of the judges on the Modern Processing Technique Panel of the final of this year's tea competition. Guo Junbang remarked: "This Tea Competition plays a huge role conducive to the advancement of the Liubao tea industry, and I hope that the Competition will continue to be hosted. Liubao tea culture has integrated into the daily life of Malaysians, and Liubao tea is often our drink of choice when we eat or enjoy afternoon tea. After attending this Competition, I genuinely hope to share with everyone the Liubao tea cultural similarities and differences, and the tea's various consumption experiences, in other parts of the world, and I also hope that Chinese tea enterprises can produce more good teas so that more people can learn about and fall in love with Liubao tea."

Liao Zifang, President of Hong Kong Teaism Alliance and a judge on the Modern Processing Technique Panel of the final of this year's tea competition, opined that tea competition is a crucial part of tea science, as tea competitions can push enterprises to ceaselessly improve production technique and raise product quality, adding the wish that Wuzhou can maximize the unique advantages of Liubao tea such as its special aroma and unique health benefits, continue to develop markets and strengthen the Liubao cultural brand.

Canadian Ms. Liu, after learning about the Global Liubao Tea Tasting Competition, decided to take her whole family here to expand everyone's horizon. She said: "Our family has been living and studying in China for a year now, but we've never been to a tea competition before. The atmosphere was incredible, and we've been able to learn about the diversity in tea culture."

