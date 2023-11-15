Targus' MiraLogic Workspace Intelligence System Named a CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree in the Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy Category

Allows enterprise IT teams to efficiently analyze, control, and manage their workspace assets anywhere to increase productivity, reduce costs, and achieve organizational sustainability goals



ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus®, the number one laptop bag brand in the US1 and a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, today announced that its MiraLogic® Workspace Intelligence System has been named a CES® 2024 Innovation Award Honoree in the Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy category. CES' elite panel of judges recognized MiraLogic as one of the most innovative products being introduced at CES 2024 which demonstrates key features and benefits that contribute to a more sustainable planet.

MiraLogic is a unique workspace intelligence system that combines both patented and patent-pending enterprise-grade hardware and proprietary cloud software to give technical and management teams full remote control and visibility over their modular IT ecosystems across the enterprise. This allows organizations to efficiently analyze, control, and manage their workspace assets anywhere (e.g., power consumption, workspace utilization, and real-time occupancy). By providing valuable, real-time insights to make data-driven decisions about running costs of power, energy, equipment, and desk usage, organizations can achieve their sustainability goals more effectively while empowering employees to work productively from anywhere.

"Today's organizations need to support a distributed workforce efficiently and sustainably," explains Ron DeCamp, Vice President, Global Product Management & Development, Targus. "Enterprise decisionmakers are concerned about the impact of lower office attendance and occupancy on wasted office space, inefficient asset support, and wasted energy costs. MiraLogic helps organizations solve these challenges by enabling them to reassess their working practices, aligning future decision-making around those priorities."

MiraLogic fuses support capabilities with utilization and energy consumption monitoring analytics to create a secure, cloud-based workstation solution, offering businesses:

Remote Management and Monitoring (RMM) capabilities for devices, docks, and peripherals

Access to a rich pool of workplace insights at their fingertips

Real-time operational visibility to help reduce the running costs of company workspaces

Enhanced security and support capabilities for greater employee flexibility

Its cloud-based software features an AWS-hosted user interface and dashboards, compatibility with all OS and browsers, no 'Smart Dock' agent software required to be installed on host devices, and a robust API capability for integration into third-party platforms (Managed Software, ERP, and SCCM), or similar.

The hardware comprises a universal USB-C dock (installed via the desktop, tray or VESA® mount), smart BT sensor (installed on or under the desk), smart retrofit adapter/smart gateway for legacy Targus docks, and smart power strip (installed under the desk).

Consumers and media can get a firsthand look and technical demonstration of MiraLogic, including its exciting, new software enhancements, at CES 2024, the most powerful tech event in the world happening in Las Vegas, Jan. 9th-12th. Targus' booth #15945 will be located in the Central Hall within the Las Vegas Convention Center. Additionally, this revolutionary workspace management system will be on display in the CES Innovation Awards Showcase and at CES Unveiled, CES' premier media preview event taking place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on the evening of January 7th.

About the 2024 CES Innovation Awards

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. The program recognizes honorees in a multitude of consumer technology product categories and distinguishes the highest rated in each. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

The CES 2024 Innovation Award Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More will be revealed in January. Many honorees will showcase their winning products in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2024.

About Targus



For 40 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases, to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

A global leader in docking, Targus has deployed more than 3 million universal docking stations around the world in more than 12,000 organizations – with more than 90% of Fortune 1000 companies using Targus products and maintains the number one spot in US B2B Universal Docks (3rd party only)2.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at Targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

1Source: Circana, US/Canada Retail and US B2B Reseller in Unit Sales for 12ME June 2023 (Laptop Bag case type = Briefcase, Sleeve, Attache, Slipcase, Messenger Bag)

2Source: Circana, US B2B Reseller, Docking Stations Unit Sales, 12ME June 2023

Targus and MiraLogic are trademarks or registered trademarks of Targus International LLC in the US and in certain other countries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Patents: https://targus.com/patents

