Scenic Group Announces Mega-Deals for Black Friday on River and Ocean Sailings

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Cruises and Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours have announced mega-deals for both lines' award-winning ocean yacht and river sailings. All deals, combinable with 2-for-1 fares, are for new bookings made between Nov. 15 and Nov. 30, 2023. More details can be found at Emerald Cruises: www.emeraldcruises.com/offers/black-friday-2023; and Scenic: www.scenicusa.com/special-offers/black-friday-2023.

Emerald Cruises' luxury Star-Ships sail along the rivers of Europe and Southeast Asia . For Black Friday, Emerald Cruises is offering up to $4,500 per suite savings on many 2024 river sailings, including The Enchantment of Eastern Europe cruise between Bucharest and Budapest; and Danube Delights, which showcases the best of the historic Danube River.

Guests looking to enjoy the luxuries of a personal yacht save up to $6,000 per suite with Emerald Cruises 100-guest yachts, Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara. Dozens of 2023 and 2024 sailings are offered in the warm waters of the Caribbean, including the Grenadines & Grenada Adventure and Eastern Caribbean with St. Barths .

Scenic's ultra-luxury river ships sail the most popular European rivers and the Mekong in Southeast Asia. Scenic is offering up to $5,000 savings per suite on numerous 2024 itineraries. The deals encompass, among others, the 11-day Normandy & Gems of the Seine, where guests make their way from Paris to Honfleur and back; and two Mekong itineraries that combine highlights of Vietnam and Cambodia.

Scenic's ultra-luxury 228-guest yachts, Scenic Eclipse and Scenic Eclipse II, combine the technology of an expedition ship with the ultra-luxury of a top hotel, including 10 dining experiences, butlers, truly all-inclusive fares and a 5,920 ft² Spa. Guests booking any of dozens of sailings from late 2023 through 2025 save up to $15,000 per suite. So, whether it is the 15-day Beyond the Antarctica Circle , where guests sail into areas rarely visited; or Australia's 11-day Discover the Kimberley Coastline; or an exploration of the South Pacific on the 13-day Passage through Melanesia: Solomon Islands & Vanuatu, guests will enjoy a mix of diverse cultures, vivid landscapes, idyllic waters, and welcoming people.

Free Single Supplement is being offered on select 2024 sailings on all Emerald Cruises and Scenic products.

Note on both Emerald Cruises and Scenic: savings vary by itinerary and suite selection; some savings require payment in full upwards of 10 months before departure.

