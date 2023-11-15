Hero Media Partners with AdTheorent to Create the First ML-Powered Black-Owned DSP in Programmatic Advertising

Hero One, powered by AdTheorent, enables advertisers to leverage the power of AI and Machine Learning to reach and engage diverse audiences at scale

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTH), a machine-learning pioneer and industry leader using privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for programmatic advertisers, and Hero Media, a next-generation Black-owned media and ad tech company, today announced that they have partnered to create the first ML-Powered Black-owned DSP in programmatic advertising, Hero One. Hero One, powered by AdTheorent, combines AdTheorent's award-winning machine learning-powered media-buying and audience creation platform and technology with Hero Media's Black-owned media network, exclusive properties and unique data and insights to reach diverse audiences at scale.

Hero One is an audience-focused programmatic platform that leverages machine learning, advanced algorithmic audience creation, and the industry's first Cultural ID Graph to deliver contextually relevant advertising that drives business outcomes for brands and agencies. Utilizing AdTheorent's technology and groundbreaking audience solutions, Hero One allows advertisers to put their brand message in front of the right consumer at the right time across the digital ecosystem. Hero One efficiently and effectively drives brand-specified key performance indicators (KPIs) at scale.

"AdTheorent is thrilled to partner with Hero Media to power the first ML-Powered Black-owned DSP that will enable advertisers to target and reach diverse audiences at scale like never before," said Jim Lawson, CEO of AdTheorent. "Combining Hero Media's Black-owned media network and data with AdTheorent's award-winning machine learning media buying platform and algorithmic audience creation solutions will elevate multicultural programmatic advertising beyond assumptions-based retargeting."

Key elements of Here One's capabilities include:

Leverages unique signals and contextually relevant keywords to build custom audiences to achieve client KPIs.

Designed to reach diverse audiences at scale, leverages unique data and inventory to enable advertisers to reach multicultural audiences and exceed their campaign KPIs.

Identifies and reaches consumers most likely to convert on campaign goals utilizing custom machine learning models fueled by historic and real-time data.

Combines the power of predictive targeting with location-based data to reach consumers who are currently at or have recently been to a specific geographical location or point of interest and who have the highest probability of taking a desired campaign action.

Utilizes contextual and other privacy-friendly signals to offer cross-device, relationship, and visitation targeting by identifying correlations between devices and locations.

"Black and diverse owned media companies still only get a fraction of the $300+ Billion spent every year on advertising in the U.S., and as more brands move to audience and data-driven targeting approaches, the greater the adverse impact on diverse owned media. There is little to no diverse ownership in AdTech and with more investment going to programmatic advertising, it's imperative that we have greater equity in the platforms that will dictate where and how money is allocated to Black and diverse owned media brands -- and that's why we are launching Hero One," said Joe Anthony, Founder and Chairman of Hero Media.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent (Nasdaq: ADTH) uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's machine learning-powered media buying platform powers its predictive targeting, predictive audiences, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was named "Best Buy-Side Programmatic Platform" in the 2023 Digiday Technology Awards and was honored with an AI Breakthrough Award and "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for five consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only seven-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award." AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen offices across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com .

About Hero Media

Hero Media is a next-generation Black-owned media and ad tech company where culture meets performance. The growing network of first-party owned and affiliated titles is powered by the executive team's 60+ years of experience across media, tech, innovation, publishing, consumer marketing, and venture capital. Hero Media offers a one-stop solution for brands and agencies to scale their diverse targeted media investment, and is home to a programmatic marketing platform that leverages our proprietary data models to help brands more effectively target diverse audiences across the digital ecosystem.

