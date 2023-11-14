NextPlat Reports Consolidated Third Quarter 2023 Results with Increased Revenues of $15.3 Million, Margins Improve to 30% and $2.7 Million Net Income

Company Sees Double-Digit Growth at Both its Healthcare and e-Commerce Operations; Balance Sheet Features $26.3 Million in Cash to Help Accelerate Growth

COCONUT GROVE, Fla., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NextPlat Corp ( NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW ) ("NextPlat" or the "Company"), a global e-Commerce provider, today announced the financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023 which consolidates the operations of its e-commerce business with the results of its healthcare operations, Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD) ("Progressive Care").

NextPlat Corp. logo (PRNewsfoto/NextPlat Corp.) (PRNewswire)

"The third quarter of 2023 marks an inflection point for NextPlat as we report the consolidation of our global e-commerce and Progressive Care healthcare operations. As a unified business, our teams are focused on maximizing the value of each of its operations through the launch of new online storefronts for customers including OPKO Health into China's multi-billion dollar marketplace on Alibaba's Tmall Global, and the further expansion of Progressive Care's services for both patients and providers," said Charles M. Fernandez, Executive Chairman and CEO of NextPlat Corp. "The intersection of technology, global e-commerce, and healthcare, creates tremendous opportunities for NextPlat. Our continued growth is supported by strong, debt-free balance sheets with sufficient cash to invest both internally and in acquisitions that can quickly add scale to our platform. It is through these investments that we intent to create greater synergies in our business as we seek to unlock valuable new benefits for our customers, partners, patients, and shareholders."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

$15.3 million , an increase of over 481% versus revenue of approximately $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. Our third quarter 2022 revenues only reflect the results of the Company's e-commerce operations. e-Commerce revenues were approximately $2.9 million , reflecting growth of 11% when compared to its reported revenues in the third quarter of 2022. Consolidated revenues for the third quarter were approximately, an increase of over 481% versus revenue of approximatelyin the third quarter of 2022. Our third quarter 2022 revenues only reflect the results of the Company's e-commerce operations. e-Commerce revenues were approximately, reflecting growth of 11% when compared to its reported revenues in the third quarter of 2022. The contribution of the Company's healthcare operations were approximately $12.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 and is a result of the Progressive Care consolidation as of July 1, 2023 .

Gross margins increased significantly to 30% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 , up from 26% reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 , primarily attributable to the healthcare operations because of the Progressive Care consolidation. Gross profit margin attributable to our healthcare operations were approximately 31%. Our e-commerce profit margins improved to over 27% from under 26% reported in the third quarter of 2022.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 , were approximately $8.1 million , an increase of approximately $5.2 million compared to approximately $2.8 million in the year-ago period. The increase was primarily driven by expenses including stock-based compensation of approximately $1.2 million (non-cash expense), salaries and wages of approximately $1.8 million , amortization expense of approximately $0.7 million , and net other operating expense of approximately $1.5 million .

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 , was approximately $2.6 million , or $0.17 diluted earnings per share compared to a net loss of approximately $5.7 million , or $0.60 diluted earnings per share reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 . Net income in the third quarter of 2023 includes a one-time, gain on equity method investment of approximately $6.1 million (non-cash expense) related to the change in accounting method due to the Progressive Care consolidation as of July 1, 2023 . The net loss in 2022 includes an equity in net loss of affiliate expense of approximately $3.4 million (non-cash expense) for its strategic investment in Progressive Care prior to the consolidation on July 1, 2023 .

The Company ended the third quarter of 2023 with approximately $26.3 million in cash.

Organizational Highlights and Recent Business Developments:

Effective on July 1, 2023 , NextPlat, together with its Executive Chairman and CEO, Charles M. Fernandez , and its Director, Rodney Barreto , acquired a controlling interest in Progressive Care, Inc. As such, Progressive Care is now a consolidated subsidiary of the Company for accounting purposes. The Company intends to support Progressive Care's continued rapid growth through a series of business development and expansion activities designed to boost the continued expansion of Progressive Care's healthcare offerings.

NextPlat announced its first customer for its Florida e-commerce development program, agreeing to exclusively launch the online sales of OPKO Healthcare ("OPKO") products in China on Alibaba's Tmall Global platform. OPKO is a global diversified diagnostic and pharmaceutical healthcare company with over 5,500 employees spanning nine countries. Through this new e-commerce agreement, NextPlat will develop and launch an OPKO-branded storefront on Tmall Global and offer select nutraceutical and veterinary products for sale to potentially millions of Chinese consumers starting in the first quarter of 2024.

The Company is also currently developing a full-line of premium-grade vitamins and dietary supplements under the Florida Sunshine brand name which it can sell to domestic and international markets, including China via the Tmall Global platform.

David Phipps, President of NextPlat and CEO of Global Operations, added, "Supported by the reach of our global platform and network of key partners, we see an increasing number of opportunities to leverage our capabilities to assist businesses across multiple high-growth domestic and international markets, to grow their online presence and e-commerce revenue. Our unique expertise and access into large markets such as China through Alibaba's Tmall Global, positions us well to penetrate several additional consumer and commercial sectors with a broad array of products and high-value services starting in 2024."

The financial information included in this press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Form 10-Q report for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information regarding the financial results of Progressive Care Inc. for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, investors should refer to its Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About NextPlat Corp

NextPlat is a global e-commerce platform company created to capitalize on multiple high-growth sectors and markets including technology and healthcare. Through acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, the Company intends to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide and pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the Company's ability to launch additional e-commerce capabilities for physical and digital assets, transact business in crypto currencies and its ability to grow and expand as intended, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating), including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Media and Investor Contact for NextPlat Corp:

Michael Glickman

MWGCO, Inc.

917-397-2272

mike@mwgco.net

NEXTPLAT CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)





Three

Months

Ended



Three

Months

Ended



Nine

Months

Ended



Nine

Months

Ended





September

30, 2023



September

30, 2022



September

30, 2023



September

30, 2022





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



































Sales of products, net

$ 12,788,758



$ 2,630,826



$ 18,622,274



$ 9,080,083

Revenues from services



2,501,413





-





2,501,413





-

Revenue, net



15,290,171





2,630,826





21,123,687





9,080,083



































Cost of products



10,633,953





1,952,072





15,002,783





7,032,847

Cost of services



71,536





-





71,536





-

Cost of revenue



10,705,489





1,952,072





15,074,319





7,032,847



































Gross profit



4,584,682





678,754





6,049,368





2,047,236



































Operating expenses:































Selling, general and administrative



4,187,429





1,699,711





7,495,601





3,434,916

Salaries, wages and payroll taxes



2,483,432





651,219





4,039,307





1,957,592

Professional fees



520,726





356,306





1,385,474





839,509

Depreciation and amortization



871,066





136,457





1,200,825





348,022

Total operating expenses



8,062,653





2,843,693





14,121,207





6,580,039



































Loss before other (income) expense



(3,477,971)





(2,164,939)





(8,071,839)





(4,532,803)



































Other (income) expense:































Interest expense



45,949





8,725





55,657





15,649

Interest earned



(209,798)





(3,849)





(392,545)





(13,421)

Other income



-





-





(315,845)





-

Foreign currency exchange rate variance



164,504





89,025





95,831





229,753

Total other (income) expense



655





93,901





(556,902)





231,981



































Loss before income taxes and equity in net loss of affiliate



(3,478,626)





(2,258,840)





(7,514,937)





(4,764,784)



































Income taxes



(23,011)





-





(75,034)





-

Loss before equity in net loss of affiliate



(3,501,637)





(2,258,840)





(7,589,971)





(4,764,784)



































Gain on remeasurement of fair value of equity interest in affiliate

prior to acquisition



6,138,051





-





6,138,051





-

Equity in net loss of affiliate



-





(3,454,436)





(1,439,637)





(3,454,436)

Net income (loss)



2,636,414





(5,713,276)





(2,891,557)





(8,219,220)



































Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest



811,239





-





811,239





-

Net income (loss) attributable to NextPlat Corp

$ 3,447,653



$ (5,713,276)



$ (2,080,318)



$ (8,219,220)



































Comprehensive income (loss):































Net income (loss)

$ 2,636,414



$ (5,713,276)



$ (2,891,557)



$ (8,219,220)

Foreign currency gain (loss)



18,801





(67,635)





(16,152)





(87,753)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 2,655,215



$ (5,780,911)



$ (2,907,709)



$ (8,306,973)



































NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON

STOCKHOLDERS

$ 3,447,653



$ (5,713,276)



$ (2,080,318)



$ (8,219,220)

Weighted number of common shares outstanding – basic



18,702,857





9,469,509





17,079,077





9,310,936

Weighted number of common shares outstanding – diluted



20,295,549





9,469,509





17,079,077





9,310,936



































Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.18



$ (0.60)



$ (0.12)



$ (0.88)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.17



$ (0.60)



$ (0.12)



$ (0.88)



NEXTPLAT CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





September 30,

2023



December 31,

2022





(Unaudited)



(Audited)

ASSETS















Current Assets















Cash

$ 26,345,704



$ 18,891,232

Accounts receivable, net



7,802,121





383,786

Receivables - other, net



2,945,327





-

Inventory, net



4,986,734





1,286,612

Unbilled revenue



168,678





141,702

VAT receivable



369,422





432,769

Prepaid expenses



865,766





45,679

Notes receivable



251,485





-

Total Current Assets



43,735,237





21,181,780



















Property and equipment, net



4,046,854





1,245,802



















Goodwill



3,144,000





-

Intangible assets, net



14,116,748





50,001

Operating right of use assets, net



1,035,269





854,862

Finance right-of-use assets, net



28,807





-

Equity method investment



-





5,260,525

Deposits



39,137





-

Prepaid expenses, net of current portion



49,135





49,078

Total Other Assets



18,413,096





6,214,466

Total Assets

$ 66,195,187



$ 28,642,048



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

































Current Liabilities















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 13,680,665



$ 1,518,095

Contract liabilities



29,223





36,415

Notes payable



385,303





60,490

Due to related party



25,001





28,467

Operating lease liabilities



366,494





208,660

Finance lease liabilities



20,691





-

Income taxes payable



178,310





94,244

Liabilities from discontinued operations



-





112,397

Total Current Liabilities



14,685,687





2,058,768



















Long Term Liabilities:















Notes payable, net of current portion



1,251,159





156,266

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



712,521





649,895

Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion



9,897





-

Total Liabilities



16,659,264





2,864,929



















Commitments and Contingencies



-





-



















Equity















Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value; 3,333,333 shares authorized)



-





-

Common stock ($0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 18,724,596 and

14,402,025 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31,

2022, respectively)



1,872





1,440

Additional paid-in capital



66,469,956





56,963,200

Accumulated deficit



(33,227,122)





(31,146,804)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(56,869)





(40,717)

Equity attributable to NextPlat Corp stockholders



33,187,837





25,777,119

Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests



16,348,086





-

Total Equity



49,535,923





25,777,119



















Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 66,195,187



$ 28,642,048



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NextPlat Corp.