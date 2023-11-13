Drizly Debuts New Marketing Campaign and Launches Its First-Ever Gift Registry To Help People Find the Right Drinks for the Moment

Beverage alcohol e-commerce pioneer enlists actor/comedian/host Joel McHale to introduce a new Gift Registry experience as part of its "What's It Gonna Be?" campaign

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drizly, an Uber Company (NYSE:UBER), today announced the launch of its new "What's It Gonna Be?" marketing campaign. As the go-to online beer, wine and spirits marketplace, the campaign showcases how the beverage alcohol e-commerce pioneer helps people find the right drink for the moment - from the everyday, to holidays and special occasions.

"What's It Gonna Be?" nods to Drizly's growing emphasis on helping consumers find and buy the right drinks for any moment, whether it's selecting a gift for that someone special, discovering new drinks for an upcoming soiree, or shopping everyday favorites for a casual night at home.

This new marketing vision kicks off with a multi-channel advertising campaign and the introduction of the "Drizly Drink Experts", the company's first expert ambassador program. And just in time for the holiday season Drizly is teaming up with award-winning actor, comedian, and television host, Joel McHale, to launch the company's first-ever Gift Registry. As a self-professed great gift-giver and lover of a good drink, McHale is partnering with Drizly to help consumers give - and get - the perfect gift with the new registry.

Introducing Drizly's first-ever Gift Registry for drinks

As part of the "What's It Gonna Be?" campaign, Drizly is upping the gifting game with a new Gift Registry experience. For the first time, Drizly shoppers can handpick and share a personalized registry of their most sought-after beer, wine, and spirits. With just a click of a button, consumers can send their curated Drizly Gift Registry to friends and family, ensuring they'll get exactly the gifts they want.

And with the "What's It Gonna Be?" Gift Registry, Drizly shoppers can also take the guesswork out of gifting to make sure they find the best gift for any recipient. Through a guided experience, gifters can answer a short series of questions to narrow down thoughtful gift recommendations from brands like Don Julio, Johnnie Walker and Bulleit, tailored to the recipients interests and tastes. Gifters can share this customized collection with their giftee via a unique link, prompting them to select their favorite drink from the Gift Registry. Best of all, gift givers can then order the selected bottle right on Drizly for delivery to their recipient's doorstep, complete with a personalized e-card for an extra special gifting experience.

What's more, Drizly is joining forces with Joel McHale to celebrate the debut of its new Gift Registry and show shoppers how to give the perfect gift this holiday season. Fans will now have the opportunity to shop McHale's exclusive Gift Registry on Drizly as part of this collaboration, featuring his most desired drink picks for the ultimate gifting inspiration.

"There's nothing worse than giving, or getting, a crappy gift. So when Drizly launched its new Gift Registry, I couldn't wait to create my own registry of my favorite booze so I never have to pretend to like a terrible gift again," said Joel McHale. "And like Drizly, I love giving the perfect gift. But you know what's the worst? Sending an awkward text asking what someone wants. Drizly's Gift Registry is the perfect solution for that too, I just answer a few questions about that hard-to-shop-for person on my gift list, and voila, Drizly gives me some great drink options for them to choose from. With Drizly's incredible selection of drinks, my gift-giving skills just reached a new level of perfection."

Drizly's registry innovation comes after the company's 2023 Consumer Trend Report uncovered that gifting beer, wine and spirits is a growing trend with no signs of slowing down. In fact, 78% of respondents in Drizly's nationwide survey reported having given alcohol as a gift and nearly three-quarters (72%) said their gifting of alcohol will stay the same or increase in 2023. Notably, 68% of survey takers said that holidays are the top occasion for gifting drinks.*

New multi-channel brand campaign spotlights the right drinks for the moment

Focusing on empowering consumers to find the right drinks for the moment, Drizly's new integrated ad campaign is rolling out across TV, audio, display and social media.

Putting a clever twist on a Drizly-themed, 70's style game show called "What's It Gonna Be?," the campaign includes 3x 15-second TV spots (Name That Gift, Smash, and Party Picker) made in collaboration with VMLY&R that highlight the endless drink possibilities for every moment with Drizly. Each spot features a different game that underscores the wide selection of drinks on Drizly for gifting, hosting and everyday needs, with Drizly's magnetic game show host consistent throughout the spots.

"Today we see consumers turning to the Drizly marketplace for broadening types of occasions, with gifting being a frequent use case," said Gina Hardy, Drizly's Chief Customer Officer. "Our new Gift Registry allows Drizly to be the top destination for gifting by providing a sure fire way to ensure the giftee receives something they truly want. This new feature, along with our 'What's It Gonna Be?' campaign reflects Drizly's evolution to be the go-to shopping destination for all beverage alcohol occasions and to allow our consumers to better savor life's moments."

Launch of the "Drizly Drink Experts" and inspirational shopping experience

Further bringing to life the campaign ethos, the drinks marketplace has also launched "Drizly Drink Experts," a collective of drink experts across beer, wine and spirits. These industry mavens, currently including an advanced cicerone and a professional bartender, with more to be added in the future, will provide Drizly shoppers with curated recommendations across drink categories.

With more to come in 2024, the "Drink Experts" content will span curated product recommendations, tips, and drink guides based on their areas of expertise. And to mark the new program in tandem with the Gift Registry launch, consumers can now shop the "Drizly Drink Experts'" registries featuring each expert's most desired beer and spirits gifts for inspiration.

Drizly's Gift Registry is now available for consumers to easily create, manage, and share. Adults of legal drinking age in areas serviced by Drizly can visit Drizly.com or download the Drizly app (App Store and Google Play) to shop convenient delivery options for drinks. Uber One members can link to their Drizly account to get $0 Delivery Fee on eligible orders.**

*Source: Drizly's Consumer Trend Report was derived from a Prodege Decipher® survey conducted among a sample of 1,001 U.S. adults during April 2023.

About Drizly

Drizly, an Uber company, is a leading online beverage alcohol marketplace designed to help people savor life's moments. Millions of consumers of legal drinking age turn to Drizly to get the best drinks for the moment, at the right price, delivered. On Drizly, consumers can compare prices across retailers to find the best deals, choose from convenient delivery options, including on-demand and scheduled deliveries, and send gifts or place large orders for events. With one of the widest selections of beer, wine, and spirits, shoppers can easily order their favorites or discover new drinks all in one place. Today, Drizly partners with thousands of retailers and suppliers to help them to reach new customers, tap into key market and customer insights, and diversify their business to grow sales. Learn more at Drizly.com, download the Drizly app (App Store and Google Play) and follow Drizly on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

