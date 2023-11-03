Nuvve to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, November 9, 2023

Investor conference call to be held at 5 PM Eastern Time

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve Holding Corp. ("Nuvve" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global technology leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform, announced today that it will conduct a conference call to review the financial results for the third quarter 2023 at 5 PM ET (2 PM PT) on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The Company will issue a press release detailing its results after market close that same day.

Nuvve Corporation logo (PRNewsfoto/Nuvve Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Conference Call Details

To participate in the call, please register for and listen via a live webcast, which is available in the "Events" section of Nuvve's investor relations website at https://investors.nuvve.com/. In addition, a replay of the call will be made available for future access.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve (Nasdaq: NVVE) is a global technology leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform. Nuvve's mission is to lower the cost of electric vehicle ownership while supporting the integration of renewable energy sources, including solar and wind. For more information please visit nuvve.com.

Nuvve Investor Contact

ICR

nuvve@icrinc.com | +1 646-200-8872

Nuvve Press Contact

(W)right On Communications

Larry Smalheiser | lsmalheiser@wrightoncomm.com| +1 925-413-3137

Nuvve Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "may," "will," "expects," "believes," "aims," "anticipates," "plans," "looking forward to," "estimates," "projects," "assumes," "guides," "targets," "forecasts," "continue," "seeks" or the negatives of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Nuvve's expectations, plans, intentions, strategies, prospects, business plans, product and service offerings, new deployments, potential project successes, and other statements that are not historical facts. Nuvve cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Nuvve. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties can be found in Nuvve's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, https://investors.nuvve.com or on request from Nuvve. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the Nuvve's filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and Nuvve disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nuvve Corporation