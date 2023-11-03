Fathom Realty Expands Footprint in California, Welcomes Advance 1 McKeever Realty to Agent Network

CARY, N.C., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced that its subsidiary, Fathom Realty has expanded its operations in California through the addition of Stockton-based Advance 1 McKeever Realty.

Advance 1 McKeever Realty is an award-winning real estate brokerage with approximately 70 agents that provides a full range of services for buyers and sellers in Stockton, California.

"I am excited to announce that Advance 1 McKeever Realty is joining our Fathom family," said Fathom CEO Josh Harley. "Stockton is a vibrant market, and we are pleased to be expanding our geographic presence through Advance 1 McKeever Realty, a company that values and strives for excellence. We are continuing to see an increased interest in similar walk-over opportunities from small successful brokerages like Advance 1 who see an opportunity to grow even faster in their markets. It is a win-win for these great companies and for Fathom. We promised to grow across all 50 states as well as deeper into each state, and we continue to take steps to deliver on that promise."

"Our new California agents will have full access to Fathom's proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent, and will also benefit from having additional Fathom services to offer their clients, including mortgage and insurance services, as we continue to help all our agents grow their businesses," said Samantha Giuggio, Chief Operating Officer for Fathom Realty. "We look forward to supporting and serving them at every level."

"As a broker, our foremost commitment has always been to empower our agents for success. Joining forces with Fathom is a strategic decision driven by our dedication to their professional growth. With improved commission splits and cutting-edge technology, this move ensures that our agents have the strongest support system possible to thrive in today's dynamic real estate landscape," said David McKeever, Advance 1 McKeever Realty Co-Founder.

"We wanted to join forces with Fathom for the extra support and training available to our agents and nationwide exposure. We are excited about the energy that Fathom brings to the table. We want what is best for our agents, and Fathom is precisely that," states Richard Hundley, Advance 1 McKeever Realty Co-Founder.

