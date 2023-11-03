Best Law Firms® Recognizes Kantor & Kantor, LLP in 2024 Rankings

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kantor & Kantor, LLP has been recognized in the 2024 edition of Best Law Firms®, ranked by Best Lawyers®, regionally in 1 practice area.

Kantor & Kantor, LLP Ranks For The 6th Consecutive Year - Tier 1 Best Law Firm for Insurance Law 2024

Firms included in the 2024 Best Law Firms® list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. To be considered for this milestone achievement, at least one lawyer in the law firm must be recognized in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

Achieving a tiered ranking in Best Law Firms® on a national and/or metropolitan scale signals a unique credibility within the industry. The transparent, collaborative research process employs qualitative and quantitative data from peer and client reviews that are supported by proprietary algorithmic technology to produce a tiered system of industry-led rankings of the top 4% of the industry.

Receiving a tier designation represents an elite status, integrity, and reputation that law firms earn among other leading firms and lawyers. The 2024 edition of Best Law Firms® includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 127 metropolitan-based practice areas. Additionally, one "Law Firm of the Year" was named in each nationally ranked practice area.

Kantor & Kantor, LLP received the following rankings in the 2024 Best Law Firms®:

Regional Tier 1

Los Angeles - Insurance Law

About Kantor & Kantor LLP:

Kantor & Kantor LLP is a highly respected law firm that focuses exclusively on representing plaintiffs in denials of life, health, disability, long-term care insurance, and retirement benefit claims. With a team of dedicated ERISA and Insurance Bad Faith attorneys, the firm has earned a reputation for providing compassionate, results-oriented legal representation to individuals fighting for their insurance and retirement benefits.

