uLab® Announces Smart Outcomes™ for a Smart Office™--The Power and Flexibility of One Platform for Clear Aligners and Retainers

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- uLab Systems™ announces Smart Outcomes for a Smart Office, one powerful, flexible platform designed exclusively for orthodontists, providing them with the ultimate cost-effective tool to easily create bespoke aligner treatments for each patient. The ability for orthodontists to order uSmile™ clear aligners with custom branded packaging, a streamlined uAssist™ treatment planning assistant program, and an unparalleled mix-and-match bundle and a la carte pricing platform is unique to uLab.

"The core of our mission has been to offer a platform designed specifically for the orthodontist, with tools to treat every type of case, including comprehensive aligner cases, and hybrid, finishing, and relapse cases, without pricing limitations," says Amir Abolfathi, CEO of uLab. "Orthodontists can order uSmile aligners from our facility in Memphis or print them in their own office. The release of our new mix-and-match pricing bundles brings the 'smart' platform full circle. uLab has enabled the industry to choose a smart approach to aligner treatment."

What does Smart Outcomes for a Smart Office mean?

High customer satisfaction . Ninety-four percent of orthodontists are satisfied with uLab Systems*.

Workflow flexibility . Treatment planning assistance provides orthodontists with customized support and enables them to make minor adjustments themselves rather than requesting a revision from the service team.

Quality plans . Three out of four uAssist cases are accepted by the orthodontist after one round of planning. Nine out of ten are accepted on the second round. uAssist plans are generated within three business days, with an average turnaround time of twenty-one hours*.

Flexible pricing options . Mix-and-match bundles and a la carte pricing options save orthodontists up to thirty percent compared to competitors*.

Practice branding. Nearly half of orthodontists choose custom packaging options, thereby differentiating themselves from other practices*.

"For many years, orthodontists accepted limited options. Today, uLab's flexible approach has made a huge difference in treatment planning, giving me and each patient greater control of the outcome," says Dr. Jason Horn of Jason Horn Orthodontics in Elmira, New York. "Utilizing one platform where I can design, order, and print aligners, or send them to uLab in Memphis, makes my workflow so much easier. The release of mix-and-match bundles has also allowed me to offer patients aligner choices at significant savings. The more experience I have with uLab, the more satisfied I am with my decision to give them my business."

uLab continues to innovate to make things easier for the orthodontist. Upcoming updates will encompass additional AI-driven utilities alongside a user-friendly web interface that integrates simplified prescription forms for seamless submission to the uAssist service.

* Data on file

About uLab Systems

uLab Systems is led by an experienced team of healthcare innovators helping to transform options for orthodontic practices to provide the best outcomes for their patients. uLab's mission is to advance the orthodontic industry with aligner products and digital treatment planning software that let orthodontists take back control of their treatment plans. uLab sustainably manufactures uSmile aligners in Memphis, TN, recycling over 80% of manufacturing mold materials. uSmile clear aligners, the uAssist concierge service and the uDesign software are available to orthodontic practices in the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. To learn more visit www.ulabsystems.com. Contact: David Thrower, Chief Commercial Officer, pr@ulabsystems.com

