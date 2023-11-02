Trulieve Launches Campaign to Support Veterans, Partners with Disabled American Veterans (DAV)

Proceeds will go to DAV to help fund veteran support initiatives nationwide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. , Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, announces the launch of a campaign to support veterans that will run throughout November.

The initiative is part of an ongoing partnership with DAV, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a wide range of services to veterans and their families. Together, DAV and Trulieve aim to raise awareness and recognize the sacrifices made by our nation's veterans in the days leading up to Veterans Day, November 11, and for the remainder of the month.

"Trulieve's commitment to veterans is going to help us tremendously in our mission to ensure promises are kept to veterans," said Barry Jesinoski, DAV's national adjutant and CEO. "We're grateful for their support and will use the funds raised through this campaign to help veterans get the benefits they've earned, connect with employers and support volunteer efforts that transport veterans to medical care."

Retail locations in select Trulieve markets will offer unique promotions, discounts and donation programs. Proceeds will benefit the veterans and their families that DAV serves.

In Florida, Trulieve will be contributing $1 to a DAV donation fund for every TruSalute pre-roll produced in November, and customers in Arizona will be able to support DAV by rounding up their purchase total as a donation. Stores in Arizona, Florida and West Virginia will also expand their standard everyday discounts for veterans. Finally, select stores in Florida and Georgia will host patient certification events on Veterans Day with doctors on site to provide free or discounted medical marijuana program certifications to veterans.

"We're honored to partner with DAV in celebrating the brave men and women who have sacrificed so much while protecting our freedom," said Trulieve CMO Gina Collins. "Giving back to those who served is a priority for Trulieve, and we're grateful to DAV for helping us keep our promise to support America's veterans."

Trulieve invites customers, supporters, and the community at large to visit any of our stores across the country during November to participate in this meaningful campaign and contribute to supporting veterans and their families. To learn more, please visit Trulieve.com and follow the organization on social media @Trulieve.

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America's veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

