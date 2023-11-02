EyeCheq Bolsters its Executive Team Ahead of Launch

MIAMI, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeCheq, a leading innovator in eye care technology with its fully autonomous eye screening platform, is pleased to announce the expansion of their Leadership Team. Dr. Ruwan Silva will serve as Chief Medical Officer and Christopher Grant as EVP of Operations to strengthen EyeCheq's scientific and operational expertise.

Dr. Silva brings a wealth of expertise in ophthalmology and technological innovation to EyeCheq. In his role as CMO, he will be responsible for guiding EyeCheq's medical strategy, ensuring the highest standards of patient care, and advancing the company's commitment to revolutionizing eye health through cutting-edge technology.

Dr. Silva earned his Bachelor's degree from Harvard University, his Master's from Cambridge University and an MD from Stanford University. He completed his residency in Ophthalmology at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute and his vitreoretinal surgery fellowship at Stanford University where he is an Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology. He sits on numerous clinical and scientific advisory boards and is a key opinion leader for some of ophthalmology's largest drug and device companies.

Dr. Silva said, "I am excited to join EyeCheq and contribute to the development of innovative solutions that will improve eye care screenings for people around the world."

Dr. Ali Khoshnevis, EyeCheq CSO, noted "Dr. Silva's arrival promises to be a pivotal step in our journey towards groundbreaking healthcare solutions. We eagerly anticipate a collaboration with optometrists and ophthalmologists to extend and enhance patient care."

Mr. Grant brings deep, relevant experience from his recent role leading Quality and Risk programs at Quest Diagnostics. There, he successfully closed gaps in care through diabetic retinal screenings for the largest health insurance plans while orchestrating a digital transformation across 2,200 clinics.

As an executive at Kaiser Permanente, he spearheaded a multi-billion-dollar claims innovation initiative. At Johns Hopkins International Medicine, he played a pivotal role in expanding the global patient business to deliver world-class healthcare solutions. He has been instrumental in forging strategic joint ventures in healthcare with major retail giants, contributing to the evolution of healthcare convenience and accessibility.

As a key member of our leadership team, he will drive EyeCheq's growth strategy, emphasizing operational excellence, forging strategic partnerships, and enhancing customer support.

Mr. Grant noted, "The integration of big data and AI is helping healthcare providers make more informed diagnoses and treatment decisions. As a result, healthcare is becoming more personalized, efficient, and effective at empowering patients to take control of their own health and wellness. EyeCheq is leading this revolution with their world-class solutions. I am excited to join the EyeCheq leadership team and to have the opportunity to contribute to the company's growth focused on preventing eye disease and blindness."

EyeCheq CEO, Rashid Taher, expressed his enthusiasm saying, "Dr. Silva's extensive experience and deep understanding of eye care make him the ideal choice for our Chief Medical Officer position. And Mr. Grant's leadership will be instrumental in driving EyeCheq's mission to make quality eye care accessible to all."

About EyeCheq:

EyeCheq, the world's first fully automated eye health platform, is revolutionizing eye care. The company's mission is to provide accessible, accurate, and convenient eye health solutions to individuals worldwide. EyeCheq's innovative products and services aim to improve early detection of eye conditions, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for patients. With a strong focus on patient-centric solutions, EyeCheq aims to empower primary care professionals, health plans, and retail health care settings to provide patients with the highest standard of care.

