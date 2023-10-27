Open for (frisky) business: Daiya invites the plant-based curious to explore their wildest pizza dreams at Slice Club

New research reveals 85% of people would like to try plant-based foods but some remain intimidated

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, Daiya Foods , the brand that cracked the code on plant-based cheese, opened the doors to Slice Club – a first-of-its-kind pop-up slice shop serving the plant-based curious. Daiya transformed New York City's iconic Two Boots pizzeria in the West Village with the help of an expert Slice Consultant to unpack guests' dietary quirks and kinks and help them reach plant-based – pizza – pleasure.

Research* reveals 85% of people are open and excited to try new plant-based foods for the first time, yet only one in ten feel comfortable doing so at a restaurant or in public. Despite growing curiosity towards more flexible diets, many feel "nervous," "scared," and "self-conscious" about exploring these options with others. In response to these findings, Daiya built 'Slice Club' as a judgment-free space to serve the curious; providing a bite of the action for all – plant-based or not.

Daiya's 'Slice Club' served free pizza to more than 500 New Yorkers, including comedian Joey Dardano , foodie content creator Jeremy Jacobowitz, and iconic New York influencer Ferris Wheel Jay from What Is New York , who lined down the block eagerly awaiting the chance to explore their plant-based sides. Guests were greeted by Daiya's newly-appointed Slice Consultant, Nasim Lahbichi, multicultural recipe developer and digital storyteller. Every consultation resulted in an invitation to explore one of Daiya's many plant-based pizzas, such as Meatless Pepperoni, Cheeze Lover's, Fire-Roasted Vegetables, Supreme, and BBQ Plant-based Chick'n Style.

"Venturing into uncharted culinary territories can be intimidating, even for a seasoned explorer in the food world like myself. 'Slice Club' is proof that food exploration can be a mouthwatering journey, where, with the right guidance, people can satisfy their cravings for a more fulfilling and exciting experience, one bite at a time." said Nasim Lahbichi, food expert and Slice Consultant.

"Plant-based foods aren't reserved for just vegans or vegetarians. Nowadays, many eaters want to dabble in plant-based foods, whether entirely committed to a plant-based lifestyle or not. At Daiya, we welcome and support this curiosity. 'Slice Club' is our way of providing a risk-free opportunity for curious eaters to scratch their plant-based itch." Said Melanie Domer, Chief Marketing Officer at Daiya.

The pop-up's overwhelming popularity and success is a testament to people's curiosity and desire to push their boundaries and explore new, plant-based foods. Through taste and trial, one pizza flavor proved to be the object of New Yorkers' desires: Daiya's BBQ Plant-based Chick'n Style. And for those who missed out on the slice shop experience, Daiya is dropping a sexy playlist comprising top tunes for any plant-based eater in the mood, no matter where they're located.

Daiya is currently considering bringing its Slice Club to other pizza-loving cities in the U.S. in the future. Fans can explore the shop on social media at @daiyafoods or visiting the hashtag #DaiyaSliceClub.

About Daiya

Daiya Foods has been a pioneer of plant-based, delicious, dairy-free products since 2008. The company's growing line of premium, plant-based foods began with cheese formats including blocks, shreds, slices, sticks, cream cheese style spreads and cheese sauces. Daiya has since expanded with great success into cheese-forward foods like pizza, Mac & Cheese, and frozen cheesecake. Daiya products are available in the dairy and freezer aisles, and products like Mac & Cheese and salad dressings are in the shelf-stable section of most major grocery stores.

Delicious plant-based foods from Daiya are broadly available in more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S. and Canada, as well as through e-commerce partnerships. Daiya's products can be found internationally in Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

For more information about Daiya, please visit www.daiyafoods.com , or follow us on Instagram and Tik Tok

About Nasim Lahbichi

Nasim Lahbichi is a multicultural recipe developer and digital content creator born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. Nasim first captured the eyes of thousands of people on TikTok by sharing his cultural recipes with feel-good, humorous voiceovers. His goal is to empower others through food, stories, and genuine connection. Nasim brings an educational approach to all he shares and has a knack for creating unique, culturally inspired dishes that appeal to the masses. Nasim continues to engage his fast-growing audience with creativity and, more importantly, authenticity.

